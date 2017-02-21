Maharashtra Chief Minister's Wife To Walk The Ramp With Acid Attack Survivors

Amruta Fadnavis, the banker wife of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, is set to walk the ramp with acid attack survivors.The event here on March 5 has been organised by her NGO Divyaj Foundation.Ms Fadnavis had earlier walked the ramp at New York Fashion Week for the cause of 'education of girl child'."I feel it is not right to call them (the women who have faced acid attack) victims or survivors, they are the victors. They are hurt -- physically, mentally and psychologically -- but they are not broken. Among these girls there are two boys too," she said in a statement in Mumbai."Giving them a stage is a beginning, a first step to rebuild confidence in them as many people just avoid looking at them in spite of several surgeries they have gone through. Bollywood stars will also walk with them," she added.The youngest of these 'victors' was only seven years old, as old as her own daughter, Ms Fadnavis said."That child was just two when acid was thrown on her," she added.Ms Fadnavis' daughter Divija will walk the ramp with her, she said.Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Women and Child Welfare Minister Pankaja Munde will be the guests of honour at the event.Ms Fadnavis also said she had invited several corporates to provide appropriate jobs to these women.Amruta Fadnavis has also debuted as playback singer for the movie "Jai Gangaajal" starring Priyanka Chopra.