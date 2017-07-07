News Flash
All India | | Updated: July 07, 2017 16:54 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Saved From Chopper Blades By Guard: Report

Devendra Fadnavis got saved from the blades of a helicopter that he was preparing to board in Raigad.

Raigad, Maharashtra:  It was a close shave for Maharahstra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis today when his helicopter suddenly took off as he was boarding it at a helipad in Alibaug in Maharahstra's Raigad.

Mr Fadnavis was preparing to board the chopper when it took off and its rotating blades came close to his head, a report said.

However, the security personnel immediately came and helped the Chief Minister escape injury from the chopper's blades, a district official said.

Further details are awaited.

 

