Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Saved From Chopper Blades By Guard: Report

It was a close shave for Maharahstra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis today when his helicopter suddenly took off as he was boarding it at a helipad in Alibaug in Maharahstra's Raigad.Mr Fadnavis was preparing to board the chopper when it took off and its rotating blades came close to his head, a report said.However, the security personnel immediately came and helped the Chief Minister escape injury from the chopper's blades, a district official said.Further details are awaited.