Maharashtra BJP To Launch 'Sanvad Yatra' To Counter Opposition Campaign

In a bid to counter the opposition's 'Sangharsh yatra' campaign, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday asked the BJP workers to embark on a "Sanvad Yatra" to tell people and farmers about the welfare policies of the state government.Addressing the concluding session of the two-day state BJP executive meeting in Pimpri Chinchwad area near here, Mr Fadnavis asked the workers to reach out to farmers and common people."People of this state are not responding to the 'Sangharsh Yatra' as they have reposed their faith in us and they are expecting communication from our side."So, we are going to start a 'reaching-out' campaign, wherein party workers in the state will go to common people. There will be target of reaching out to 25 lakh farmers. As they (opposition) call their campaign a 'Sangharsh Yatra', we will call ours a 'Sanvad Yatra'," the CM said.Taking potshots at the Congress and the NCP, Mr Fadnavis said that common people and farmers are not supporting their 'Sangharsh' campaign because masses know that these parties had "exploited them by indulging into corruption when they were in power"."I would like to tell all MLAs and corporators that people gave us the mandate because of transparency and honesty..Do not ever compromise on these two aspects". He also cautioned the party workers against allowing power to go into their heads.Speaking to reporters later, the BJP state unit president Raosaheb Danve said the party is celebrating the birth centenary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay."The party workers, including office-bearers, corporators, MLA, MPs and ministers are expected to convey the 'Antyodaya' ideology of Upadhyay and spend 15 days reaching out to common people and farmers, and explain them about various policies of the state government," he said.When asked why a loan waiver is not granted to farmers in Maharashtra as against Uttar Pradesh where the BJP government has announced this measure, Mr Danve said, "the loan waiver was one of the electoral promises of BJP in UP.However, in Maharashtra, the loan waiver was not in the party's manifesto".The BJP leader clarified the government is not against awarding loan waiver to farmers."Loan waiver is not the ultimate solution as farmers need infrastructure in the agriculture field and sustainable investment in the agriculture," he said.Mr Danve said that the party workers will be given training before they embark on "Sanvad Yatra".