Maharana Pratap Did Not Get Due Place In History, Says Home Minister Rajnath Singh

Addressing a public gathering after unveiling a statue of Maharana Pratap in Rajasthan's Pali district, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said that the ruler of Mewar had not received his due place in history. Mr Singh further urged historians to re-evaluare the warrior's contribution."I am surprised that historians called (Mughal Emperor) Akbar as great but not Maharana Pratap. What shortcoming did they notice in Maharana Pratap that he was not referred to as 'the Great'," the Home Minister said."I have no objection to Akbar being referred so but I would appeal to historians that a correct assessment of Pratap should be there in the history of the country," Mr Singh added.Mr Singh hailed the ruler of Mewar as a true statesman and said that he sacrificed his throne and luxuries to fight for self-respect, presenting an exemplary example of valour, reported news agency PTI.Home Minister Rajnath Singh also said that the nation's honour would not be allowed to be harmed under any circumstance and said that people should trust the armed forces which have shown their capability by carrying out the surgical strike against terrorists."People should keep trust on the forces. Indian soldiers successfully executed operation against terrorists after (Uri) attack and gave a strong message to the world," Mr Singh said.The Union Home Minister also said that India has emerged as a strong nation under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.