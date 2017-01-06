Madhya Pradesh Police Launches Mobile App For Women Safety

Amid national debate over women safety triggered by the Bengaluru molestation incident, Madhya Pradesh police have launched 'MP e-Cop', a mobile app and portal to facilitate girls to get immediate back-up merely with a push of a button."There is SOS (an international code signal of extreme distress) facility in 'MP e-Cop', which would trigger the SMS to phone numbers fed in the app by the girls/women," Director General of Police (DGP) Rishi Kumar Shukla told PTI today.Mr Shukla said that special action plan is being prepared to tackle crimes against women.The DGP informed that girls/women can feed up to five numbers in SOS facility available on this app."As soon as the girl in distress would push the button, the app would send alert SMS on the five numbers fed by her in the app," he added.Mr Shukla also said that the plan was being made to create awareness among public on the cyber crimes."The action is being taken to curb objectionable messages spread through social media," he added.After launching the App yesterday, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had directed police officials to prepare draft for the laws related to crime against women."CM told the police officers that strict laws are needed to prevent cases of molestation. He instructed police officers concerned to prepare draft for the laws on the issue," said a public relations department officer.Talking about the app, another police officer informed that the citizens will also be able to report about the missing documents, mobiles or the missing persons that too from the comfort of their homes, in addition to get the information about the stolen and recovered vehicles.The link to open the app is - http://citizen.mppolice.gov.in - and it can be downloaded from Google Play store, he informed."People can avail several other facilities through this app. They can inform about missing the documents and mobile phones from home. Secret information can be shared with police that too without disclosing the name," he added.He informed that the report regarding missing things can be seen. Information about missing persons and unidentified bodies can be received from the app. Also, information about stolen and recovered vehicles can be seen online."Important telephone numbers have been given on the app," he added.