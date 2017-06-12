Days After Madhya Pradesh Farmer Deaths, State Home Secretary Transferred

Madhya Pradesh Home Secretary Madhu Khare was transferred today to the Khadi and Gramodyag department. While the government is yet to comment on the transfer, it comes after six farmers were killed in Mandsaur last week after the police opened fire to control crowds during a farmers' protest.The state government initially claimed it was not the police who opened fire and admitted it only much later -- triggering more protests across the state.Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who undertook a 28-hour fast for peace on Saturday and Sunday, had promised that action would be taken against the guilty.While no case has been lodged yet against the police, the government has ordered an inquiry into the matter by Retired High Court judge JK Jain.The Chief Minister had told NDTV that the families of farmers who died in firing had asked him to end his fast.Ms Khare will be the state's managing director of Khadi in place of Renu Tiwari. Kedar Sharma, who is the Officer on Special Duty-cum-Director (Scheduled Caste Regional Development Schemes) will replace Ms Khare.