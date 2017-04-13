Madhya Pradesh By-Election 2017: BJP Retains Bandhavgarh Assembly Seat

All India | | Updated: April 13, 2017 13:54 IST
3 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Madhya Pradesh By-Election 2017: BJP Retains Bandhavgarh Assembly Seat

BJP nominee Shivnarayan Singh defeated rival Congress by a margin of over 25,000 votes.

Bhopal:  The BJP today retained the Bandhavgarh assembly seat in Madhya Pradesh defeating rival Congress by a margin of over 25,000 votes.

BJP nominee Shivnarayan Singh defeated Congress' candidate Savitri Singh from the seat in Umaria district by 25,476 votes, an election official said.

The bypoll was necessitated as BJP MLA Gyan Singh got elected to the Lok Sabha in November last year from Shahdol in a by election.

The assembly bypoll to Bandhavgarh was held along with Ater seat in Bhind district last week.

Trending

Share this story on

3 Shares
ALSO READIt Was Your Party: Judges Rebuke Kapil Sibal On EVMs (Vote Machines)
Madhya PradeshBandhavgarh assembly seatLok Sabha

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live Cricket ScoreThe SalesmanMirza JuulietMukti BhawanIPL ScheduleIPL Points Table

................................ Advertisement ................................