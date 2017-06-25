Looking Forward To Welcome 'True Friend' PM Modi, Says President Trump As part of his three-nation tour, Prime Minister Modi will arrive in United States on Sunday and will meet President Donald Trump on Monday for his first meeting with President.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Look forward to welcoming India's PM Modi to <a href="https://twitter.com/WhiteHouse">@WhiteHouse</a> on Monday. Important strategic issues to discuss with a true friend!</p>— President Trump (@POTUS) <a href="https://twitter.com/POTUS/status/878695978601254913">June 24, 2017</a></blockquote>



As part of his three-nation tour, Prime Minister Modi will arrive in United States on Sunday and will meet President Donald Trump on Monday for his first meeting with President.



The two leaders are to hold talks on Monday afternoon in the White House. They are to spend several hours together in multiple set-ups including a one-on-one, a delegation level meeting, a reception and a working dinner.



The working dinner that Donald Trump will host for PM Modi is the first time that a working dinner of this sort is hosted under the Trump administration.



"The White House is very interested in making this a special visit. We're really seeking to roll out the red carpet. In fact, the two (leaders) will have dinner, a working dinner at the White House.



"This will be the first dinner for a foreign dignitary at the White House under this administration. So, we think that's very significant," a senior administration official told reporters at the White House.



