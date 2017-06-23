Looking Forward To Donald Trump-Prime Minister Narendra Modi First Meeting: White House During their first meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to raise the issue of H-1B visas for skilled workers when he meets US President Donald Trump.

37 Shares EMAIL PRINT PM Narendra Modi will hold talks with Donald Trump during his US visit. (File) Washington: The United States is looking forward to strengthen ties with India, the Trump Administration has said, ahead of the first meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump next week. PM Modi and Mr Trump are scheduled to meet at the White House on Monday.



"We're looking forward to strengthening ties between the United States and India," State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert told reporters at her daily news conference.



"We have a lot of areas of mutual cooperation, fighting terrorism, we have a lot of people-to-people ties, strong people-to-people ties; so we're looking forward to that visit," she said.



Days ahead of the trip, the US cleared the sale of



Sean Spicer, White House Press Secretary had said



A senior US official had said PM Modi is expected to raise the issue of H-1B visas for skilled workers when he meets Mr Trump.



After Mr Trump won the presidential elections last November, the two leaders have spoken over phone three times, the last being Mr Trump's congratulatory phone calls after Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.



Last month, PM Modi undertook a four-nation tour of Europe where he met the leaders in Germany, Russia, France and Spain. He held talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Spanish President Mariano Rajoy.



The United States is looking forward to strengthen ties with India, the Trump Administration has said, ahead of the first meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump next week. PM Modi and Mr Trump are scheduled to meet at the White House on Monday."We're looking forward to strengthening ties between the United States and India," State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert told reporters at her daily news conference."We have a lot of areas of mutual cooperation, fighting terrorism, we have a lot of people-to-people ties, strong people-to-people ties; so we're looking forward to that visit," she said.Days ahead of the trip, the US cleared the sale of 22 Guardian unmanned drones , reportedly worth $ 2 billion, to India. When they meet, PM Modi and Mr Trump will discuss the sale of US fighter jets.Sean Spicer, White House Press Secretary had said the two leaders were expected to set forth a "common vision" on expanding US-India partnership A senior US official had said PM Modi is expected to raise the issue of H-1B visas for skilled workers when he meets Mr Trump.After Mr Trump won the presidential elections last November, the two leaders have spoken over phone three times, the last being Mr Trump's congratulatory phone calls after Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.Last month, PM Modi undertook a four-nation tour of Europe where he met the leaders in Germany, Russia, France and Spain. He held talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Spanish President Mariano Rajoy.