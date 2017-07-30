Looking For Indian Support For Palestinian Cause: Ambassador Adnan Abu Alhaija

The Palestine's Ambassador to India on Saturday expressed hope that New Delhi would use its growing ties with Israel to find a lasting solution to the Palestinian problem.Adnan Abu Alhaija said he was looking at India for political backing to the cause of the Palestinian people rather than social or humanitarian support. He was talking to reporters on the sidelines of a meeting organised by the Hyderabad chapter of the Indo-Arab League."India supports two schools (in Palestine). This is not the real thing we are looking for. We are always looking for political support," Mr Alhaija said.The envoy was replying to a query on the Indian government's support in social and medical fields. He said India should follow the principle of "justice" while forging relationships with other countries.The Palestinian envoy said they were not upset over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent high-profile visit to Israel, a first by an Indian premier to the Jewish state. "We see it as a matter of bilateral relations of India with other countries," Mr Alhaija said."As long as that (deepening of the ties with Israel) is not affecting India's support to the Palestinian cause, the attitude of India towards the Palestinian cause, we could say its bilateral relation. As I said, we hope India will use this relation to find a solution to the Palestinian cause."The envoy said he will soon approach the Indian government to seek support on the issue of Al Aqsa mosque. Violence recently erupted at the mosque in East Jerusalem after Israeli authorities installed metal detectors outside the shrine as part of enhanced security measures.Security was stepped up at the holy site after two Israeli police officers were shot dead on July 14. The move sparked protests from the Palestinians.Asked about bilateral trade relations, Mr Alhaija said a Palestinian business delegation is expected to visit India shortly to explore possibility to further expand economic ties.The envoy said he has requested trade bodies, such as FICCI and CII to organise a meeting with Indian businessmen for the delegation members to encourage investment in Palestine.