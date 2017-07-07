Looking For A Job In The US? Here Are 20 Firms Hiring 'Like Crazy'

Jobs in the US have always attracted talented professionals from India. Despite protectionist measures by the Trump administration this year, STEM jobs -- occupations that require an education in science, technology, engineering, or mathematics disciplines -- have ballooned in 2017. According to Glassdoor, a global careers portal, there are 5.4 million US job openings on its site itself. Here are few of the companies which are hiring like 'crazy' this month, compiled by Glassdoor.1. US Department of Veterans AffairsWhere Hiring: Fremont, CA; Augusta, GA; Shreveport, AL; Iowa City, IA; Syracuse, NY & more.What Roles: Registered Nurse, Gastroenterologist, Staff Physician, Mental Health Pharmacist, Dermatologist, Assistant Nurse Manager, Psychiatrist, Physician Assistant & more.2. SADA SystemsWhere Hiring: Los Angeles, CAWhat Roles: Senior Product Architect, Enterprise Application Developer, Marketing Internship, Google Apps Support Technician, Operations Analyst, Senior UI/UX Designer & more.3. AmazonWhere Hiring: Austin, TX; Carteret, NJ; Etna, OH; Germany, GA; Seattle, WA; Palo Alto, CA & more.What Roles: Prime Now Associate, Seasonal Pop-Up Retail Experience Consultant, Data Scientist, Part-Time Seasonal Campus Associate, Sr. Solutions Architect, Account Representative, Warehouse Associate & more.4. KrogerWhere Hiring: Indianapolis, IN; Fayetteville, GA; Cleves, OH; Fort Worth, TX; Bloomington, IN; Maryville, TN; Sylvania, OH & more.What Roles: Grocery Clerk, Pharmacy Technician, Facility Engineering Mechanic, Retail Fulfillment Associate, e-Commerce Supervisor, Baker, Management Trainee& more.5. Applied Predictive TechnologiesWhere Hiring: Washington, DC; San Francisco, CA; London, England & more.What Roles: Engagement Manager, Human Resources Specialist, Business Consultant, Database Analyst, Associate Product Manager, Marketing Analyst, Principal Consultant & more.6. Ultimate SoftwareWhere Hiring: San Francisco, CA; Santa Ana, CA; Fort Lauderdale, FL; Atlanta, GA; Weston, FL & more.What Roles: Quarter End Temp, Associate Executive Relationship Manager, Systems Engineer, Escalation Manager, Director of Tax Customer Support & more.7. Blizzard EntertainmentWhere Hiring: Irvine, CA & more.What Roles: Virtualization Engineer, Technical Lead, Senior Software Engineer of Gameplay, Analytics Lead, Managing Editor of Esports, Supervising Writer, Animation and Rigging TD & more.8. GlassdoorWhere Hiring: San Francisco, CA; Mill Valley, CA; Chicago, IL; Green, OH & more.What Roles: Senior Content & Community Associate, Analytics Manager, Security Operations Analyst, VP of B2B Marketing, Customer Success Manager, Lead Product Manager & more.9. Outcome HealthWhere Hiring: New York, NY & Chicago, ILWhat Roles: Director of Campaign Operations, Executive Director, Client Success Executive, Engineering Manager, Client Partner, Head of Procurement, Legal Assistant, Sales Manager & more.10. EmarsysWhere Hiring: Indianapolis, IN; London, England; Berlin; Vienna & more.What Roles: Office Manager, UK Recruiter, Solutions Consultant, Implementation Consultant, Client Success Manager, Campaign Specialist, Sales Development Representative & more.11. ConduentWhere Hiring: Orlando, FL; Cherry Hills, NJ; Fargo, ND; Baltimore, MD; Albany, NY; El Paso, TX; Irvine, CA & more.What Roles: Client Project Manager, Systems Consultant, Human Resources, Internship, Systems Developer, Bilingual Telephonic Nurse Case Manager, Recovery Analyst & more.12. PaycomWhere Hiring: Oklahoma, OK; Naperville, IL; San Antonio, TX; Pittsburgh, PA; Atlanta, GA & more.What Roles: Tax Credit Admin, Business Intelligence Analyst, Implementation Representative, Paycom Specialist, Spin Coordinator, UI Specialist, Sales Account Manager & more.13. UberWhere Hiring: Austin, TX; Palo Alto, CA; Washington, DC; New York, NY; Louisville, CO; San Francisco, CA & more.What Roles: People Development Specialist, Director of Workplace Operations, Policy Manager, Frontend Software Engineer, Senior Paralegal, Head of Web Design, Senior UI Engineer, Brand Filmmaker, Outbound Sourcer, Systems Engineer & more.14. Boston MarketWhere Hiring: Golden, CO; Columbus, OH; Chicago, IL; Scottsdale, AZ; Buffalo, NY; Philadelphia, PA; Atlanta, GA & more.What Roles: Catering Sales Specialist, Assistant General Manager; Restaurant Team Member, General Manager, Regional Catering Sales Director & more.