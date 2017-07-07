Looking For A Job In The US? Here Are 20 Firms Hiring 'Like Crazy'

Jobs in the US have always attracted talented professionals from India. Despite protectionist measures by the Trump administration this year, STEM jobs -- occupations that require an education in science, technology, engineering, or mathematics disciplines -- have ballooned in 2017. According to Glassdoor, a global careers portal, there are 5.4 million US job openings on its site itself. Here are few of the companies which are hiring like 'crazy' this month, compiled by Glassdoor.
1. US Department of Veterans Affairs
Where Hiring: Fremont, CA; Augusta, GA; Shreveport, AL; Iowa City, IA; Syracuse, NY & more.
What Roles: Registered Nurse, Gastroenterologist, Staff Physician, Mental Health Pharmacist, Dermatologist, Assistant Nurse Manager, Psychiatrist, Physician Assistant & more.
2. SADA Systems
Where Hiring: Los Angeles, CA
What Roles: Senior Product Architect, Enterprise Application Developer, Marketing Internship, Google Apps Support Technician, Operations Analyst, Senior UI/UX Designer & more.
3. Amazon
Where Hiring: Austin, TX; Carteret, NJ; Etna, OH; Germany, GA; Seattle, WA; Palo Alto, CA & more.
What Roles: Prime Now Associate, Seasonal Pop-Up Retail Experience Consultant, Data Scientist, Part-Time Seasonal Campus Associate, Sr. Solutions Architect, Account Representative, Warehouse Associate & more.
4. Kroger
Where Hiring: Indianapolis, IN; Fayetteville, GA; Cleves, OH; Fort Worth, TX; Bloomington, IN; Maryville, TN; Sylvania, OH & more.
What Roles: Grocery Clerk, Pharmacy Technician, Facility Engineering Mechanic, Retail Fulfillment Associate, e-Commerce Supervisor, Baker, Management Trainee& more.
5. Applied Predictive Technologies
Where Hiring: Washington, DC; San Francisco, CA; London, England & more.
What Roles: Engagement Manager, Human Resources Specialist, Business Consultant, Database Analyst, Associate Product Manager, Marketing Analyst, Principal Consultant & more.
6. Ultimate Software
Where Hiring: San Francisco, CA; Santa Ana, CA; Fort Lauderdale, FL; Atlanta, GA; Weston, FL & more.
What Roles: Quarter End Temp, Associate Executive Relationship Manager, Systems Engineer, Escalation Manager, Director of Tax Customer Support & more.
7. Blizzard Entertainment
Where Hiring: Irvine, CA & more.
What Roles: Virtualization Engineer, Technical Lead, Senior Software Engineer of Gameplay, Analytics Lead, Managing Editor of Esports, Supervising Writer, Animation and Rigging TD & more.
8. Glassdoor
Where Hiring: San Francisco, CA; Mill Valley, CA; Chicago, IL; Green, OH & more.
What Roles: Senior Content & Community Associate, Analytics Manager, Security Operations Analyst, VP of B2B Marketing, Customer Success Manager, Lead Product Manager & more.
9. Outcome Health
Where Hiring: New York, NY & Chicago, IL
What Roles: Director of Campaign Operations, Executive Director, Client Success Executive, Engineering Manager, Client Partner, Head of Procurement, Legal Assistant, Sales Manager & more.
10. Emarsys
Where Hiring: Indianapolis, IN; London, England; Berlin; Vienna & more.
What Roles: Office Manager, UK Recruiter, Solutions Consultant, Implementation Consultant, Client Success Manager, Campaign Specialist, Sales Development Representative & more.
11. Conduent
Where Hiring: Orlando, FL; Cherry Hills, NJ; Fargo, ND; Baltimore, MD; Albany, NY; El Paso, TX; Irvine, CA & more.
What Roles: Client Project Manager, Systems Consultant, Human Resources, Internship, Systems Developer, Bilingual Telephonic Nurse Case Manager, Recovery Analyst & more.
12. Paycom
Where Hiring: Oklahoma, OK; Naperville, IL; San Antonio, TX; Pittsburgh, PA; Atlanta, GA & more.
What Roles: Tax Credit Admin, Business Intelligence Analyst, Implementation Representative, Paycom Specialist, Spin Coordinator, UI Specialist, Sales Account Manager & more.
13. Uber
Where Hiring: Austin, TX; Palo Alto, CA; Washington, DC; New York, NY; Louisville, CO; San Francisco, CA & more.
What Roles: People Development Specialist, Director of Workplace Operations, Policy Manager, Frontend Software Engineer, Senior Paralegal, Head of Web Design, Senior UI Engineer, Brand Filmmaker, Outbound Sourcer, Systems Engineer & more.
14. Boston Market
Where Hiring: Golden, CO; Columbus, OH; Chicago, IL; Scottsdale, AZ; Buffalo, NY; Philadelphia, PA; Atlanta, GA & more.
What Roles: Catering Sales Specialist, Assistant General Manager; Restaurant Team Member, General Manager, Regional Catering Sales Director & more.