London Attacks: 'Devastated And Heartbroken,' Tweet Shraddha Kapoor And Other Celebs

'Devastated and heartbroken hearing about the London attacks,' wrote Shraddha

"We live on such a beautiful planet, but in such an ugly world." #LondonTerrorAttackspic.twitter.com/LB2lu6wP7N — Athiya Shetty (@theathiyashetty) June 4, 2017

Praying.....for these acts of terror to stop...for love and peace to spread....Devastated & heartbroken hearing about the #LondonAttacks — RIYA SOMANI (@ShraddhaKapoor) June 4, 2017

Attacks in London are shocking & anguishing. We condemn them. My thoughts are with families of the deceased & prayers with the injured. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 4, 2017

Praying for London — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) June 4, 2017

Praying for London.. — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) June 3, 2017

I'm lost for words but please know I am currently safe in London in lockdown with @Jessicaveronica -Absolutely tragic and frightening night. — Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) June 4, 2017

My heart is with you London. Please can everyone stay safe. This is beyond tragic but we... https://t.co/Mi8hPeE9tj — Cara Delevingne (@Caradelevingne) June 4, 2017

Thoughts are with innocent victims caught up in London Bridge incident. Please try to stay safe people. — Simon Cowell (@SimonCowell) June 4, 2017