London Attacks: 'Devastated And Heartbroken,' Tweet Shraddha Kapoor And Other Celebs

"Praying for these acts of terror to stop, for love and peace to spread. Devastated and heartbroken hearing about the London attacks," tweeted Shraddha Kapoor

All India | Written by | Updated: June 04, 2017 14:42 IST
3 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
London Attacks: 'Devastated And Heartbroken,' Tweet Shraddha Kapoor And Other Celebs

'Devastated and heartbroken hearing about the London attacks,' wrote Shraddha

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. 'Praying for these acts of terror to stop,' tweeted Shraddha
  2. 'Such an ugly world,' wrote Athiya
  3. Ariana Grande also tweeted prayers after the attacks
The terror attacks in London late last night have shocked and grieved everyone, including celebrities from Bollywood and Hollywood. While the entire of Twitter is showering prayers for the hurt and the dead, Bollywood stars like Shraddha Kapoor and Athiya Shetty also tweeted condemning the attacks. "Praying for these acts of terror to stop, for love and peace to spread. Devastated and heartbroken hearing about the London attacks," tweeted Shraddha while "We live on such a beautiful planet, but in such an ugly world," tweeted Athiya wrote on Twitter. Seven people have been killed in the attack and 48 injured before the terrorists were shot dead by police.
 
 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the attacks as 'shocking and anguishing:'
 

Pop singer Ariana Grande also shared prayers on Twitter. Ariana has witnessed a terror attack closely when a suicide bomber killed 22 and injured more than 100 of her fans at her Manchester concert on May 22. Singer Demi Lovato, actress Cara Delevingne, Model-actress Ruby Rose and TV personality Simon Cowell also tweeted after the attack. "I'm lost for words but please know I am currently safe in London in lockdown with Jessica Veronica. Absolutely tragic and frightening night." Simon Cowell wrote: "Thoughts are with innocent victims caught up in London Bridge incident. Please try to stay safe people." The Suicide Squad actress wrote: "My heart is with you London."
 
 
 
 
 

On Saturday night, a speeding van mowed down pedestrians on London Bridge after which three men disembarked and began stabbing civilians at nearby pubs and eateries. Meanwhile, the Indian Cricket Team is in London for their Champions Trophy match with Pakistan today. Their hotel in Birmingham has been placed under lock-down following the gruesome attacks.
 

Trending

Share this story on

3 Shares
ALSO READMHT-CET Results 2017 Declared @dtemaharashtra.gov.in, Website Crashes, Scorecards Released Online
london attacksceleb tweetsattacks in londonlondon bridge

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
India Vs PakistanA Death In The Gunj Sachin: A Billion DreamsICC Champions Trophy ScheduleLive Cricket ScoreCBSE Class 10th Result 2017Baywatch

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................