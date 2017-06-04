London Attacks: 'Devastated And Heartbroken,' Tweet Shraddha Kapoor And Other Celebs

Highlights
- 'Praying for these acts of terror to stop,' tweeted Shraddha
- 'Such an ugly world,' wrote Athiya
- Ariana Grande also tweeted prayers after the attacks
"We live on such a beautiful planet, but in such an ugly world." #LondonTerrorAttackspic.twitter.com/LB2lu6wP7N— Athiya Shetty (@theathiyashetty) June 4, 2017
Praying.....for these acts of terror to stop...for love and peace to spread....Devastated & heartbroken hearing about the #LondonAttacks— RIYA SOMANI (@ShraddhaKapoor) June 4, 2017
Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the attacks as 'shocking and anguishing:'
Attacks in London are shocking & anguishing. We condemn them. My thoughts are with families of the deceased & prayers with the injured.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 4, 2017
Pop singer Ariana Grande also shared prayers on Twitter. Ariana has witnessed a terror attack closely when a suicide bomber killed 22 and injured more than 100 of her fans at her Manchester concert on May 22. Singer Demi Lovato, actress Cara Delevingne, Model-actress Ruby Rose and TV personality Simon Cowell also tweeted after the attack. "I'm lost for words but please know I am currently safe in London in lockdown with Jessica Veronica. Absolutely tragic and frightening night." Simon Cowell wrote: "Thoughts are with innocent victims caught up in London Bridge incident. Please try to stay safe people." The Suicide Squad actress wrote: "My heart is with you London."
Praying for London— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) June 4, 2017
Praying for London..— Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) June 3, 2017
I'm lost for words but please know I am currently safe in London in lockdown with @Jessicaveronica -Absolutely tragic and frightening night.— Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) June 4, 2017
My heart is with you London. Please can everyone stay safe. This is beyond tragic but we... https://t.co/Mi8hPeE9tj— Cara Delevingne (@Caradelevingne) June 4, 2017
Thoughts are with innocent victims caught up in London Bridge incident. Please try to stay safe people.— Simon Cowell (@SimonCowell) June 4, 2017
On Saturday night, a speeding van mowed down pedestrians on London Bridge after which three men disembarked and began stabbing civilians at nearby pubs and eateries. Meanwhile, the Indian Cricket Team is in London for their Champions Trophy match with Pakistan today. Their hotel in Birmingham has been placed under lock-down following the gruesome attacks.