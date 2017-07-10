Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan Leads Parliamentary Delegation To Russia

An Indian Parliamentary delegation led by Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan today left for Russia on a five-day visit during which ways to enhance cooperation between Parliaments of the two countries will be discussed.Ms Mahajan will also have the special honour of addressing the Russian Parliament Duma on July 12, a statement issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat said in New Delhi.During the visit, the delegation will meet Chairman of the State Duma VV Volodin and Chairperson of the Federation Council VI Matvienko, the statement said.The India-Russia Parliamentary Commission will have a meeting tomorrow during which the two sides will discuss ways to enhance cooperation between Parliaments of the two countries.A visit to St Petersburg is also on the schedule of the delegation which includes Virendra Kumar, Mohammed Salim, Hema Malini, Nalin Kumar Kateel and CP Narayan.