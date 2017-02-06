Lok Sabha Disrupted After Opposition Protests Over E Ahamed's Death

The proceedings of the Lok Sabha were adjourned for nearly 50 minutes today after an uproar by Congress and Left members over the handling of the death of IUML leader and MP E Ahamed.Amid noisy scenes, an apparently upset Speaker Sumitra Mahajan adjourned the House till noon.As soon as the House took up the Question Hour, Congress and Left members, mainly from Kerala raked up the issue of Mr Ahamed's death at RML hospital here following a cardiac arrest.The Opposition members have been demanding a probe into the manner in which the death of Mr Ahamed was "handled" by the government, alleging that he had died soon after being rushed to the hospital but it was announced much later.When the Speaker disallowed the issue from being raised during Question Hour, the protestors said it was against democratic norms.The members then rushed to the Well holding placards which read 'Parliamentarians for dignified life and death' and 'We are Ahamed Sahib'.As the slogan shouting continued for a while, an upset Mr Mahajan rose to say that such talk should not take place. She then adjourned the proceedings till noon.Treasury and Opposition benches were largely empty today with most members apparently concentrating on electioneering in Uttar Pradesh.Trinamool Congress members were present in the House, but unlike on Friday, did not protest the arrest of their MPs in a chit fund scam by the CBI.The members of the AIADMK, which is witnessing transition of absolute power to VK Sasikala, were also conspicuous by their absence.Earlier as soon as the House met, Mr Mahajan made obituary references on the killing of 8 Odisha Armed Police personnel in a landmine blast allegedly by Left-wing extremists and the death of 17 miners in a cave-in at a Jharkhand open cast mine.