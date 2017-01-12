Lohri 2017: Celebrate Punjab's Big Harvest Festival With 5 Fun Things

Transcending its rural origins, Lohri has become a pan-North Indian festival. Even in the cities there can be some fun things to do on Lohri, keeping in mind the traditions.
What Are The 5 Fun Things To do On Lohri?
- Go Trick Or Treating: Children going round the neighbourhood, collecting goodies and if lucky, money, is a traditional part of Lohri. While it does not involve costumes, it could be good occasion to dress up too. Warning: It is considered ill luck to turn them away empty-handed. The traditional goodies include gajak, crystal sugar, jaggery, peanuts and popcorn.
- Fly Kites: While Independence Day remains the big kite flying day, the weather at this time is equally promising. In the process, you get some sun too.
- Throw A Party: It is a great occasion to socialize and exchange of gifts is traditional too.
- Have Fun Preparing The Lohri Spread: While serving makke di roti and sarson di saag for dinner is traditional, there is an array of snacks to be served too. Desserts include , til ki barfi, gur ki roti, makhane ki kheer.
- Have A Bonfire: The highlight of Lohri is the bonfire in the evening. Walking around it is believed to bring miracles. After offerings of are made - usually of jaggery, gajak, til ki chikki -- a music and dance session is a must.