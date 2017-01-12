Collapse
Lohri 2017: Celebrate Punjab's Big Harvest Festival With 5 Fun Things

All India | | Updated: January 12, 2017 21:50 IST
Lohri 2017: Celebrate Punjab's Big Harvest Festival With 5 Fun Things

Happy Lohri 2017: A bonfire in the evening is a must.

New Delhi:  The festival of Lohri, celebrated with much joy and vigour in Punjab, marks the onset of the harvest season. The traditional bonfires not only keep away the winter chill, they are also used to make offerings to Gods before the harvest. The fires of Lohri also keep away the darkness on what is traditionally considered the longest night of the year. The day after, the Earth turns toward the sun, bringing hope for more sunlight and warmer days. Folklore has it that the flames of the bonfire carry messages to Sun.

Transcending its rural origins, Lohri has become a pan-North Indian festival. Even in the cities there can be some fun things to do on Lohri, keeping in mind the traditions.
 
lohri

On Lohri, sweets made of jaggery, peanuts and til are traditionally served.


What Are The 5 Fun Things To do On Lohri?
  1. Go Trick Or Treating: Children going round the neighbourhood, collecting goodies and if lucky, money, is a traditional part of Lohri. While it does not involve costumes, it could be good occasion to dress up too. Warning: It is considered ill luck to turn them away empty-handed. The traditional goodies include gajak, crystal sugar, jaggery, peanuts and popcorn.
  2. Fly Kites:  While Independence Day remains the big kite flying day, the weather at this time is equally promising. In the process, you get some sun too.
  3. Throw A Party: It is a great occasion to socialize and exchange of gifts is traditional too.
  4. Have Fun Preparing The Lohri Spread: While serving makke di roti and sarson di saag for dinner is traditional, there is an array of snacks to be served too. Desserts include , til ki barfi, gur ki roti, makhane ki kheer.
  5. Have A Bonfire: The highlight of Lohri is the bonfire in the evening. Walking around it is believed to bring miracles. After offerings of are made - usually of jaggery, gajak, til ki chikki -- a music and dance session is a must.
The first Lohri of a newlywed woman is considered very special for her. The bride celebrates with the husband's family, dancing the gidda and seeks blessings of the family elders. Gifts are given to the newlyweds.

Lohri

