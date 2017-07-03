'Loan Waiver Only For Small Farmers,' Says Supreme Court As It Sets Aside High Court Order The Madurai bench of the Madras High Court had on April 4 extended the Tamil Nadu loan waiver scheme to all farmers even though the scheme intended to help only small farmers with 5 acres of land

31 Shares EMAIL PRINT In April, Tamil Nadu farmers had protested for about 39 days at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. New Delhi: In a setback to big farmers in Tamil Nadu, the Supreme Court today stayed an order by the Madras High Court that directed the state government to waive loans of all farmers who incurred losses during the drought in the state.



The stay brings relief to the Tamil Nadu government that had argued that the aim was to provide relief only to small and marginal farmers. The government had taken the decision after considering vital parameters -- budgetary allocation, revenue mobilisation, the position of the farmers viz-a-viz their land holding and other considerations, said an official.



Subramania Prasad, who was representing the government, told the top court that the High Court decision will impact the state's finances.



The bench of Justices Madan B Lokur and Deepak Gupta accepted the argument and said the loan waiver from cooperative banks and societies will apply only to small and marginal farmers. The court will take up the case for further hearing after four weeks.



In April, Tamil Nadu farmers had pressed their demands through a unique form of protest at Jantar Mantar in the national capital for over a month. They shaved their heads, halved their moustaches, held mice and snakes in their mouths, conducted mock funerals, flogged themselves and even carried skulls of other farmers who had committed suicide due to debt pressure.



