Load Up On Omega 3 to Battle Bowel Cancer

Cancer is one of the leading lifestyle ailments in the world killing close to 7 million people across the globe every year. Though its exact cause is unknown to the medical world, the debilitating disease spreads with an occurrence of cancerous cells in any part of the body. Bowel cancer is the fourth most common type of cancer in the world. It starts with the development and spread of cancer in the lining of the bowel or any other part of the organ. A recent study suggested that regular consumption of nuts can help colon cancer from resurfacing later.

Another study conducted by the experts at Aberdeen University, Scotland claims that a diet rich in omega 3 and 6 fatty acids may help improve survival rates in patients from bowel cancer. Food items like salmon, walnuts, chia seeds, chicken, eggs and other nuts may aid in preventing the spread of deadly tumours across the body.

Experts found a relation between the enzymes produced in the body after consuming omega rich foods and spread of cancerous cells. It was found that patients with highest levels cancer-fighting enzymes had better survival rates and were more likely to manage the ailment better in the long run.

Another recently published study discussed the effects of a Mediterranean diet and regular exercising in colon cancer patients whose disease had not spread to any other part of the body. It was noted that the combination of a Mediterranean diet and regular physical activity could reduce the risk of premature death by up to 42% and cut the risk of cancer recurrence in such patients.





