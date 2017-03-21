LK Advani Welcomes Supreme Court Advice To Resolve Ayodhya Dispute

BJP veteran L K Advani today welcomed the Supreme Court suggestion of an out-of-court settlement of the Ayodhya dispute and said all concerned parties should reach a consensus to resolve it."The Supreme Court's observation is a welcome step and I hope in light of the apex court's advise, all concerned parties will reach consensus and will find a solution to resolve the Ram Temple issue," LK Advani, who was the flag bearer of the Ram Janmabhoomi Andolan in the 1990s, told reporters.Besides Mr Advani, a host of other BJP leaders including the new Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also welcomed the apex court's observation.Mr Adityanath assured cooperation from the UP government in resolving the issue of temple in Ayodhya.The Supreme Court today said that fresh attempts must be made by all the parties concerned to find a solution to the dispute which is a "sensitive and sentimental matter".A bench headed by Chief Justice J S Khehar said such religious issues could be solved through negotiations and offered to mediate in order to arrive at an amicable settlement to the dispute