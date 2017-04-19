Supreme Court Ruling On LK Advani And Babri Masjid Case: Top 5 Points

Babri Masjid case: LK Advani, other senior BJP leaders will face conspiracy charges, Supreme Court ruled.
New Delhi: LK Advani and other top leaders of the BJP will be tried for criminal conspiracy in the demolition of the 16th Century Babri Masjid, the Supreme Court today ruled today, agreeing with a request from the country's premier investigating agency CBI.
Here are the top five quotes from the judgement in the Babri Masjid case:
Trial court in Lucknow must complete the hearing in two years and deliver verdict.
Kalyan Singh, being Governor has immunity so he can't be tried now. Once he ceases to be governor he will be tried.
Trial at Lucknow will be day-to-day hearing and no adjournment will be allowed.
There will be no fresh trial and the judge at Lucknow won't be transferred.
CBI will ensure presence of at least one prosecution witness everyday.