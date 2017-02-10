LJP And NEIDP Announce Party Candidates In Manipur

The results of the elections will be announced on March 11 (Representational)

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) has announced names of eleven candidates for the ensuing Manipur Assembly elections.The names were announced by Karam Shyam MLA, National General Secretary of LJP yesterday.Karam Shyam said that his party would announce second list of candidates very soon.The newly formed regional party 'The North East India Development Party' (NEIDP) President Narengbam Samarjit also announced the name of his party candidates yesterday at his party office.