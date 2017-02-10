NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrime
Collapse
Expand
Live TVNewsVideosOpinionScheduleCandidatesYour TakePrevious StatsTweetsPhotos
Back to NDTV.com

LJP And NEIDP Announce Party Candidates In Manipur

All India | | Updated: February 10, 2017 01:15 IST
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
LJP And NEIDP Announce Party Candidates In Manipur

The results of the elections will be announced on March 11 (Representational)

Imphal:  Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) has announced names of eleven candidates for the ensuing Manipur Assembly elections.

The names were announced by Karam Shyam MLA, National General Secretary of LJP yesterday.
     
Karam Shyam said that his party would announce second list of candidates very soon.

The newly formed regional party 'The North East India Development Party' (NEIDP) President Narengbam Samarjit also announced the name of his party candidates yesterday at his party office.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Trending

Share this story on

ALSO READMystery Of The Missing MLAs In Tamil Nadu - And How One Made A Run For It
Manipur assembly electionsManipur elections 2017Karam Shyam
................... Advertisement ...................
................... Advertisement ...................