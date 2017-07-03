'GST Result Of Compromise Which Isn't Best Solution,' Says Yashwant Sinha: Highlights

Here are the highlights from the exclusive interview with Yashwant Sinha:
- GST is the biggest indirect tax reform
- We have been working on it for 20 years
- It is the result of a compromise and compromise is not the best solution
- Each state will look at gain, loss so will lead to litigation
- Should have avoided multiple rates, it leads to lobbying
- Rate multiplicity leads to discretionary powers
- We had all the time in the world, could have had better solution
- Tax is just part of larger economic reform
- Private sector investment is important
- Need to get rid of bad loans. No notebandi data available
- Real growth of 8 percent is needed to get rid of poverty and unemployment
- Government has not sought my views on GST