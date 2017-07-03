'GST Result Of Compromise Which Isn't Best Solution,' Says Yashwant Sinha: Highlights

All India | Posted by | Updated: July 03, 2017 14:52 IST
1Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
'GST Result Of Compromise Which Isn't Best Solution,' Says Yashwant Sinha: Highlights

Click to Play

Yashwant Sinha spoke to NDTV in an exclusive interview on GST.

The Goods and Services Tax or GST was rolled out on July 1 after a midnight launch in Parliament's historic Central hall. GST replaces about 20 indirect taxes at both the centre and in states, while unifying the $2 trillion economy and 1.3 billion people into a single market. Senior BJP leader Yashwant Sinha speaks to NDTV on the GST reform.

Here are the highlights from the exclusive interview with Yashwant Sinha:
  • GST is the biggest indirect tax reform
  • We have been working on it for 20 years
  • It is the result of a compromise and compromise is not the best solution
  • Each state will look at gain, loss so will lead to litigation
  • Should have avoided multiple rates, it leads to lobbying
  • Rate multiplicity leads to discretionary powers
  • We had all the time in the world, could have had better solution
  • Tax is just part of larger economic reform
  • Private sector investment is important
  • Need to get rid of bad loans. No notebandi data available
  • Real growth of 8 percent is needed to get rid of poverty and unemployment
  • Government has not sought my views on GST


Trending

Share this story on

1Share
ALSO READBizarre Ancient Creature Mystified Darwin; Now We Finally Know What It Was
Yashwant SinhaGSTGoods and Services Tax

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
TransformersThe Big SickBaby Driver

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................