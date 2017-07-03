'GST Result Of Compromise Which Isn't Best Solution,' Says Yashwant Sinha: Highlights

GST is the biggest indirect tax reform

We have been working on it for 20 years

It is the result of a compromise and compromise is not the best solution

Each state will look at gain, loss so will lead to litigation

Should have avoided multiple rates, it leads to lobbying

Rate multiplicity leads to discretionary powers

We had all the time in the world, could have had better solution

Tax is just part of larger economic reform

Private sector investment is important

Need to get rid of bad loans. No notebandi data available

Real growth of 8 percent is needed to get rid of poverty and unemployment

Government has not sought my views on GST

The Goods and Services Tax or GST was rolled out on July 1 after a midnight launch in Parliament's historic Central hall. GST replaces about 20 indirect taxes at both the centre and in states, while unifying the $2 trillion economy and 1.3 billion people into a single market. Senior BJP leader Yashwant Sinha speaks to NDTV on the GST reform.