Live Updates: World's Largest Smart India Hackathon

All India | Posted by | Updated: April 01, 2017 09:17 IST
Live Updates: World's Largest Smart India Hackathon

PM Narendra Modi will address 10,000 programmers through video-conferencing.

Giving another push to his Digital India initiative, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address what is being dubbed as the world's largest hackathon today via video conferencing. 10,000 programmers will compete in the 36-hour event finale which is being held at 26 locations in the country. The program focuses on solving problems of social importance. 29 ministries and government departments have identified 598 problems, the initial response for which came from over 7,500 teams of approximately 42,000 students. The Grand Finale of Smart India Hackathon will start at 8 am on April 1 and will go in till 8 pm on April 2.

Here are the live updates of the Grand Finale of Smart India Hackathon:
 


Apr 01, 2017
09:17 (IST)
PM Modi will address the Smart India Hackathon Grand Finale shortly.
Apr 01, 2017
08:54 (IST)
Innovation is the only way for sustainable development: Prakash Javadekar
Apr 01, 2017
08:53 (IST)
Student community gathered at Welingkar Institute as HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar takes the stage to address them.



Apr 01, 2017
08:47 (IST)
"Several young minds from all over India will take part in the hackathon. It will be a great exchange of thoughts and ideas on many issues," PM Modi tweeted yesterday.
Apr 01, 2017
08:38 (IST)

Apr 01, 2017
08:36 (IST)
The Grand Finale of Smart India Hackathon began at 8am today in which 1,266 teams of 10,000 participants from 28 states have been shortlisted to participate.
