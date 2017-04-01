Live Updates: World's Largest Smart India Hackathon

Giving another push to his Digital India initiative, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address what is being dubbed as the world's largest hackathon today via video conferencing. 10,000 programmers will compete in the 36-hour event finale which is being held at 26 locations in the country. The program focuses on solving problems of social importance. 29 ministries and government departments have identified 598 problems, the initial response for which came from over 7,500 teams of approximately 42,000 students. The Grand Finale of Smart India Hackathon will start at 8 am on April 1 and will go in till 8 pm on April 2.
Here are the live updates of the Grand Finale of Smart India Hackathon:
Student community gathered at Welingkar Institute as HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar takes the stage to address them.
"Several young minds from all over India will take part in the hackathon. It will be a great exchange of thoughts and ideas on many issues," PM Modi tweeted yesterday.
HRM @PrakashJavdekar arrives at Welingkar Institute, Mumbai for the Grand Finale of #SmartIndiaHackathon2017. @mygovindiapic.twitter.com/w93KINO3CH- Ministry of HRD (@HRDMinistry) April 1, 2017
