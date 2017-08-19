Live Updates: Kalinga Utkal Express Derails Near Muzaffarnagr In Uttar Pradesh

All India | Posted by | Updated: August 19, 2017 20:28 IST
34 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Live Updates: Kalinga Utkal Express Derails Near Muzaffarnagr In Uttar Pradesh

The Kalinga Utkal Express derailed near Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh.

New Delhi:  Six coaches of the Puri-Haridwar Utkal Express derailed near Muzzafarnagar in western Uttar Pradesh this evening, injuring several people. The railway spokesperson said four people have died, according to news agency ANI. The accident took place in Khatauli near Muzzafarnagar, about 115 kms from Delhi. Railway ministry officials said they are still awaiting details of the accident that took place around 5:45 pm. The accident comes less than a year after the Indore-Patna Express derailed near Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh in November last year, leaving over 100 dead. Nearly 200 people were injured and 150 sustained serious injuries.


Aug 19, 2017
20:28 (IST)
Over 20 people have been injured.
Aug 19, 2017
20:25 (IST)
President Ram Nath Kovind's tweet:

Aug 19, 2017
20:20 (IST)
10 killed in Muzaffarnagar train derailment, says Anand Kumar, ADG Law and Order: ANI news agency. 

Aug 19, 2017
20:13 (IST)
Aug 19, 2017
20:02 (IST)
4 killed in train derailment in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, says Railways Spokesperson: ANI news agency
Aug 19, 2017
19:54 (IST)
The derailment could affect movement of trains on the busy Northern Railway route.
Aug 19, 2017
19:50 (IST)
The Sub-Divisional Magistrate told NDTV that about 50 people have been rescued so far.

Aug 19, 2017
19:47 (IST)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his sadness. He tweeted that all help will be provided.

Aug 19, 2017
19:40 (IST)
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have mobilised for rescue operations.

Aug 19, 2017
19:35 (IST)
Here are the helpline numbers.
Aug 19, 2017
19:33 (IST)
No more content

Trending

Share this story on

34 Shares
ALSO READ350 Dead, Crores Affected In Floods In Bihar, Assam, Bengal: 10 Points
MuzzafarnagarKalinga Utkal Express DerailsPuri Haridwar Express Derails

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
India Cricket Schedule 2017ICC RankingsLive Cricket ScoreToilet Ek Prem KathaJio Phone Booking VIP 2Vishal Sikka ResignsLenovo K8 Note SaleBareilly Ki Barfi

................................ Advertisement ................................