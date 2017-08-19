Live Updates: Kalinga Utkal Express Derails Near Muzaffarnagr In Uttar Pradesh

Sad at train derailment in UP; my thoughts are with deceased & their families. Injured are being rescued & provided relief #PresidentKovind- President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 19, 2017
Extremely pained by the derailment of the Utkal Express in Muzaffarnagar. My thoughts are with the families of the deceased: PM- PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 19, 2017
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his sadness. He tweeted that all help will be provided.
#UtkalExpress मुज़फ्फरनगर ट्रेन एक्सीडेंट हेल्प लाइन नंबर #uppolicepic.twitter.com/9OoKSy6a7s- UP POLICE (@Uppolice) August 19, 2017
Medical vans have been rushed to the site.All efforts being taken to ensure speedy relief and rescue operations- Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) August 19, 2017