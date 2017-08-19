Live Updates: Kalinga Utkal Express Derails Near Muzaffarnagr In Uttar Pradesh

The Kalinga Utkal Express derailed near Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh.

Six coaches of the Puri-Haridwar Utkal Express derailed near Muzzafarnagar in western Uttar Pradesh this evening, injuring several people. The railway spokesperson said four people have died, according to news agency ANI. The accident took place in Khatauli near Muzzafarnagar, about 115 kms from Delhi. Railway ministry officials said they are still awaiting details of the accident that took place around 5:45 pm. The accident comes less than a year after the Indore-Patna Express derailed near Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh in November last year, leaving over 100 dead. Nearly 200 people were injured and 150 sustained serious injuries.