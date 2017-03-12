Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Road Show In Delhi Ahead Of BJP Meet

All India | Posted by | Updated: March 12, 2017 16:44 IST
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Road Show In Delhi Ahead Of BJP Meet

BJP Supporters gather in Delhi ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's road show.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will carry out a road show, shortly, to celebrate the BJP's victory in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. The one kilometre long road show will conclude at the party headquarters in New Delhi, where Mr Modi will attend a meeting of the BJP's parliamentary board. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had carried out two road shows in his Lok Sabha constituency of Varanasi as part of his election campaign in Uttar Pradesh, a week ago.

Yeterday, BJP president Amit Shah said that the party's parliamentary board members will meet at their 22, Ashoka Road headquarters to select chief ministers for Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. The party will also analyse the political scenario in Goa and Manipur and accordingly, formulate a strategy for government formation.

The party decimated the Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance and Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party in Uttar Pradesh, winning 325 of the total 403 assembly seats in the state. In Uttarakhand, the BJP secured decisive 57 of the 70 assembly constituencies. Despite the party emerging as the second largest party in Manipur and Goa, it could form a government in these states with the support of regional parties.

Here are the live updates of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's road show:


Mar 12, 2017
16:40 (IST)
Supporters in Delhi set to celebrate BJP's electoral win with PM Modi


The party has won absolute majority in UP and Uttarakhand whereas it could form a government in Goa and Manipur with the support of regional parties.
Mar 12, 2017
16:34 (IST)
Election Results 2017: BJP Reception For PM Narendra Modi In Evening - And Uttar Pradesh Decision


BJP has asked workers to line up the streets starting Windsor place - roundabout till the BJP's office at Ashoka Road. Sources say, PM will come in his SUV to the a five-star hotel to start the road show - greet and thank workers along the route.
No more content

Trending

Share this story on

ALSO READManohar Parrikar, Nitin Gadkari Meet Possible Allies At Goa 5-Star Hotel
Assembly electionAssembly Election Results 2017BJP Uttar PradeshPrime Minister Narendra ModiUttar Pradesh election results 2017bjp uttarakhandAmit ShahBJP Parliamentary board

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Elections 2017Uttar PradeshUttarakhandPunjabManipurGoa

................................ Advertisement ................................