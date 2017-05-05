Live Updates: Countdown Nearly Over, ISRO's 450-Crore Satellite Launch Soon

All India | Edited by | Updated: May 05, 2017 16:47 IST
Live Updates: Countdown Nearly Over, ISRO's 450-Crore Satellite Launch Soon

The GSLV at ISRO, Sriharikota will launch a 450-crore South Asia Communication Satellite today

ISRO, Sriharikota:  Inside the flying saucer shaped control room of the Indian Space Research Organization or ISRO, the atmosphere is tense. At 4:57 pm, the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh will launch a 450-crore GSAT-9 or the South Asia Communication Satellite that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has gifted to seven SAARC nations. This is the 11th mission for the 50-meter tall rocket, which entered service in 2001. Earlier today, the ISRO reported good weather and smooth progress in a 28-hour countdown for the launch of the GSAT-9 or the South Asia Communication Satellite from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh.

After the launch, leaders of the six beneficiary countries - India, Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Maldives, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan - are expected to video-con their comments. Pakistan has refused to participate in this project, India's gift to its neighbours. 


May 05, 2017
16:38 (IST)
The 28-hour countdown will soon end after the GLSV lifts off from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh at  4.57 pm today.
May 05, 2017
16:35 (IST)
In 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked scientists at ISRO to develop a SAARC satellite as a gift dedicated to six neighbouring nations. The satellite is expected to help communicate during disasters and also focus on telemedicine and education. Each country can beam its own TV programs while there will be the possibility for a common South Asia programming. 

