Live Updates: BJP National Executive, Day 2: PM Narendra Modi Visits Lingaraj Temple In Odisha

PM Narendra Modi, who is in Odisha for the BJP National Executive, visited Lingaraj Temple.

It's Day Two of the BJP National Executive In Bhubaneswar. This morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi started his day by meeting the families of freedom fighters who took part in 1817 Paika Bidroh and then a visit to Lingaraj Temple. BJP leaders, Union Ministers and the Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states are meeting to chart out the party's political plan, eyeing the 2019 Lok Sabha general elections and Odisha state elections. The Executive is seen as BJP's Look East policy. On Saturday, PM Modi held a road show on his way from the airport to the meeting venue of Janata Maidan in the Odisha capital.


 


Apr 16, 2017
11:02 (IST)
Apr 16, 2017
10:06 (IST)
"Unfortunately the massive struggle of independence in our country was restricted to few families & incidents," said PM Modi.
Apr 16, 2017
09:41 (IST)
Earlier, at Raj Bhawan, the Prime Minister met the families of freedom fighters who took part in Paika Rebellion in 1817.
Apr 16, 2017
09:33 (IST)
PM Modi offered prayers at the 11th century Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar.

