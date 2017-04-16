Live Updates: BJP National Executive, Day 2: PM Narendra Modi Visits Lingaraj Temple In Odisha

PM Narendra Modi, who is in Odisha for the BJP National Executive, visited Lingaraj Temple.



11:02 (IST) With people after praying at the Lingaraj Temple. pic.twitter.com/DaHm7yXyif - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 16, 2017 10:06 (IST) "Unfortunately the massive struggle of independence in our country was restricted to few families & incidents," said PM Modi. 09:41 (IST) Earlier, at Raj Bhawan, the Prime Minister met the families of freedom fighters who took part in Paika Rebellion in 1817. 09:33 (IST) PM Modi offered prayers at the 11th century Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar.

It's Day Two of the BJP National Executive In Bhubaneswar. This morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi started his day by meeting the families of freedom fighters who took part in 1817 Paika Bidroh and then a visit to Lingaraj Temple. BJP leaders, Union Ministers and the Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states are meeting to chart out the party's political plan, eyeing the 2019 Lok Sabha general elections and Odisha state elections. The Executive is seen as BJP's Look East policy. On Saturday, PM Modi held a road show on his way from the airport to the meeting venue of Janata Maidan in the Odisha capital.