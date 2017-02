Punjab and Goa vote today as elections in five states begin and will be held throughout this month and into the next. The counting for all states will be held on March 11, the Election Commission announced. The elections assume significance as they come almost halfway through the tenure of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP-led government at the centre that came to power in 2014. This is the first big electoral test after the notes ban. Follow this live blog for latest updates.