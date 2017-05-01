Live: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, PM Narendra Modi Hold Bilateral Talks

All India | | Updated: May 01, 2017 14:21 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. (AFP)

Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan is on his first foreign visit to India after assuming the position as the President. On top of his agenda are, trade negotiations and India's entry into the Nuclear Suppliers Group and counter terrorism. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is holding a bilateral talk with Mr Erdogan in Delhi's Hyderabad House. Towards the end of the talk, both the country heads are expected to present a joint statement. He was given a ceremonial welcome by President Pranab Mukherjee and PM Modi this morning. India and Turkey have called for aggressive efforts to deepen economic relations. One of the major highlights the Turkish President's visit were his controversial remarks on the Kashmir issue. He suggested a "multi-lateral dialogue". Ahead of his arrival in India last evening he had offering to mediate between India and Pakistan. India has always firmly ruled out third party mediation on Kashmir.


May 01, 2017
14:19 (IST)
India's entry into Nuclear group NSG is high on agenda Of PM Modi-Erdogan meet

Discussions on India's entry into the Nuclear Suppliers Group and counter terrorism are high on the agenda in Erdogan's talks with PM Modi.



May 01, 2017
14:14 (IST)
This is Turkish President Erdogan's first foreign visit after winning a controversial referendum on April 16 that further consolidated his executive powers. 


