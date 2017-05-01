Live: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, PM Narendra Modi Hold Bilateral Talks

Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan is on his first foreign visit to India after assuming the position as the President. On top of his agenda are, trade negotiations and India's entry into the Nuclear Suppliers Group and counter terrorism. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is holding a bilateral talk with Mr Erdogan in Delhi's Hyderabad House. Towards the end of the talk, both the country heads are expected to present a joint statement. He was given a ceremonial welcome by President Pranab Mukherjee and PM Modi this morning. India and Turkey have called for aggressive efforts to deepen economic relations. One of the major highlights the Turkish President's visit were his controversial remarks on the Kashmir issue. He suggested a "multi-lateral dialogue". Ahead of his arrival in India last evening he had offering to mediate between India and Pakistan. India has always firmly ruled out third party mediation on Kashmir.
India's entry into Nuclear group NSG is high on agenda Of PM Modi-Erdogan meet
