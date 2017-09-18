LIVE: State Funeral For Marshal Of The Air Force Arjan Singh To Begin Shortly

All India | Posted by | Updated: September 18, 2017 08:19 IST
1Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
LIVE: State Funeral For Marshal Of The Air Force Arjan Singh To Begin Shortly

Arjan Singh, hero of 1965 India-Pakistan war, died of a cardiac arrest on Saturday. (PTI)

New Delhi:  Indian Air Force Marshal Arjan Singh, nation's oldest serving military officer will be accorded a state funeral today at Brar Square in New Delhi. The national flag will fly at half-mast at all government buildings in Delhi in the honour of the 98-year-old military legend. Arjan Singh, hero of 1965 India-Pakistan war, was the only Air Force officer to be promoted to five-star rank. His family has also planned a ritual for the funeral. Arjan Singh died of a cardiac arrest on Saturday.
 

Here are the live updates for the state funeral of Arjan Singh:




Sep 18, 2017
08:19 (IST)
Gun carriage heads towards to Brar Square Arjan Singh's state funeral

Sep 18, 2017
08:10 (IST)
The entire nation, including President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had sent messages of condolence for Arjan Singh.

"Sad at demise of a great air warrior & Marshal of the Air Force Arjan Singh. Condolences to his family & IAF community," President Kovind tweeted.

PM Modi had said: "India will never forget the excellent leadership of Marshal of the IAF Arjan Singh in 1965, when the IAF saw substantial action." 

He added: "Marshal of the IAF Arjan Singh's determined focus on capacity building in the IAF added great strength to our defence capabilities."

The Defence Minister visited the veteran's house


Sep 18, 2017
08:05 (IST)
Arjan Singh's mortal remains will be taken from his home to the funeral site in Delhi Cantonment in a gun carriage procession, a journey of 8 km.
Sep 18, 2017
08:00 (IST)
The cortege for state funeral of Arjan Singh will leave on a gun carriage from his 7-A Kautilya Marg residence at 8:30 am.

A gun salute will be given, and if weather permits, a fly past will also take place.
No more content

Trending

Share this story on

1Share
ALSO READMinister KJ Alphons Finds No Garbage To Clean At India Gate, Volunteers Arrange Some
Arjan SinghArjan Singh state funeralBrar SquareIndian Air Force MarshalState funeral

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
SimranLucknow CentralLogan LuckyICC RankingsGoogle Pixel 2Jio

................................ Advertisement ................................