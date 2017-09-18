LIVE: State Funeral For Marshal Of The Air Force Arjan Singh To Begin Shortly

New Delhi: Indian Air Force Marshal Arjan Singh, nation's oldest serving military officer will be accorded a state funeral today at Brar Square in New Delhi. The national flag will fly at half-mast at all government buildings in Delhi in the honour of the 98-year-old military legend. Arjan Singh, hero of 1965 India-Pakistan war, was the only Air Force officer to be promoted to five-star rank. His family has also planned a ritual for the funeral. Arjan Singh died of a cardiac arrest on Saturday.
Here are the live updates for the state funeral of Arjan Singh:
The entire nation, including President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had sent messages of condolence for Arjan Singh.
"Sad at demise of a great air warrior & Marshal of the Air Force Arjan Singh. Condolences to his family & IAF community," President Kovind tweeted.
PM Modi had said: "India will never forget the excellent leadership of Marshal of the IAF Arjan Singh in 1965, when the IAF saw substantial action."
He added: "Marshal of the IAF Arjan Singh's determined focus on capacity building in the IAF added great strength to our defence capabilities."
The Defence Minister visited the veteran's house
India mourns the loss of the greatest air warrior in its history. Smt @nsitharaman pays homage to the Marshal of the IAF Arjan Singh pic.twitter.com/4Yf6izVYNO- Raksha Mantri (@DefenceMinIndia) September 17, 2017
Arjan Singh's mortal remains will be taken from his home to the funeral site in Delhi Cantonment in a gun carriage procession, a journey of 8 km.
