LIVE: State Funeral For Marshal Of The Air Force Arjan Singh To Begin Shortly

India mourns the loss of the greatest air warrior in its history. Smt @nsitharaman pays homage to the Marshal of the IAF Arjan Singh pic.twitter.com/4Yf6izVYNO - Raksha Mantri (@DefenceMinIndia) September 17, 2017

The entire nation, including President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had sent messages of condolence for Arjan Singh."Sad at demise of a great air warrior & Marshal of the Air Force Arjan Singh. Condolences to his family & IAF community," President Kovind tweeted.PM Modi had said: "India will never forget the excellent leadership of Marshal of the IAF Arjan Singh in 1965, when the IAF saw substantial action."He added: "Marshal of the IAF Arjan Singh's determined focus on capacity building in the IAF added great strength to our defence capabilities."The Defence Minister visited the veteran's house