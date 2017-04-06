'What Wrong Did I Do', Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad In Parliament: Highlights

Here are the highlights of his speechin parliament
- Thank you for allowing me to speak about the injustice being done to me by airlines.
- Without carrying out any investigation, why am I being subject to a media trial?
- Despite having a valid Business-Class ticket, I was given an economy-class ticket without any prior intimation.
- Anyway... I took the flight and reached Delhi. Didn't say a word. When we reached Delhi, I asked for the complaint register. I was told that there is no complaint book available.
- I decided not to leave till a senior manager met me... one by one different people came and met me... none of them were senior officials.
- Finally a gentleman came to me and said "what is your problem, why aren't you de-boarding?" He spoke rudely. I told him my problem... I told him that I was supposed to fly Business-Class. To this he said "Why? Do you think you are PM Modi?" and grabbed me by the collar and tried to drag me out.
- This behavior was unacceptable... It was only after he insulted the PM and the parliament that I got upset and hit him. Only that clip was shown to the public.
- I have with me 2 full clips, which I am submitting to you.
- Without any proper investigation, I have been subject to this media trial. Not just that, all other airlines have decided to ban me from flying without me getting a chance to prove my innocence.
- I respect the parliament and my leader - Uddhav Thackeray, based on whose advice, in this House in front of the nation, I apologise for my behavior, but I am not apologetic to the airline official who abused and manhandled me, and spoke in a derogatory manner about parliamentarians and the prime minister.