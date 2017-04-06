'What Wrong Did I Do', Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad In Parliament: Highlights

Thank you for allowing me to speak about the injustice being done to me by airlines.

Without carrying out any investigation, why am I being subject to a media trial?

Despite having a valid Business-Class ticket, I was given an economy-class ticket without any prior intimation.

Anyway... I took the flight and reached Delhi. Didn't say a word. When we reached Delhi, I asked for the complaint register. I was told that there is no complaint book available.

I decided not to leave till a senior manager met me... one by one different people came and met me... none of them were senior officials.

Finally a gentleman came to me and said "what is your problem, why aren't you de-boarding?" He spoke rudely. I told him my problem... I told him that I was supposed to fly Business-Class. To this he said "Why? Do you think you are PM Modi?" and grabbed me by the collar and tried to drag me out.

This behavior was unacceptable... It was only after he insulted the PM and the parliament that I got upset and hit him. Only that clip was shown to the public.

I have with me 2 full clips, which I am submitting to you.

Without any proper investigation, I have been subject to this media trial. Not just that, all other airlines have decided to ban me from flying without me getting a chance to prove my innocence.

I respect the parliament and my leader - Uddhav Thackeray, based on whose advice, in this House in front of the nation, I apologise for my behavior, but I am not apologetic to the airline official who abused and manhandled me, and spoke in a derogatory manner about parliamentarians and the prime minister.





Ravindra Gaikwad, the Shiv Sena politician banned from flying after he assaulted an Air India manager over business class seats, presented his version in parliament after his party's loud protest in the House. He arrived in parliament for the first time after nearly two weeks. Mr Gaikwad and his party say that its a breach of the MP's privilege that he has been barred not just by the national carrier but even private airlines. The party has decided in meetings that it will "not sit quietly" if the government does not act against the airlines and have the ban revoked.