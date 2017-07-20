Live: Reliance Industries (RIL) To Announce Q1 Results. What To Expect

Reliance Industries shares have hugely outperformed the broader markets so far this year.

14:50 (IST) Domestic brokerage Edelweiss has estimated Reliance Industries' standalone net profit at Rs 7,876 crore, down 3 per cent quarter-on-quarter. The brokerage expects its gross refining margins (GRM) to correct 3 per cent to $11.2 per barrel despite flattish Singapore benchmark due to correction in oil price. "We expect refining EBIT to be flat QoQ while petchem EBIT to improve 8% on firm polymer and polyester spreads and 6% higher output on the back of new capacities," the brokerage said. 14:32 (IST) Morgan Stanley expects RIL to post consolidated net profit of Rs 7,911 crore in June quarter.

Oil-to-telecom major Reliance Industries will announce its June quarter earnings later today. Reliance Industries will hold its 40th annual general meeting (post-IPO) on Friday. Apart from the Q1 numbers, analysts will also focus on new announcements at its annual general meeting tomorrow. Reliance Industries shares have hugely outperformed the broader markets so far this year, rising 42 per cent per cent as compared to 21 per cent gain in Nifty. Reliance Industries has also surpassed Tata Consultancy Services as India's most valuable company in terms of market capitalisation.