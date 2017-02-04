Live Punjab, Goa Elections 2017: Election Commission Briefs The Media

Punjab and Goa Elections 2017: The two states voted for the assembly polls on Saturday.

Would like to thank state machinery.

There are 40 assembly seats in North and South Goa

There were 11.17 lac voters in total

This election had 251 candidates

There are 1,642 polling stations in the state

More than 1,000 EVMs were used in this elections

It was for the first time that Election Commission deployed Voter-Verified Paper Audit Trail or VVPAT in all polling station in a state

All central observers appointed were women. More than 17,500 postal ballots were deployed

Goa was first state to do 100 per cent webcasting of the polling

There was no poll boycott in entire state

No incidents of paid news

40 model polling stations were set up

For the first time 100% electronically transmitted postal ballots used

Record turnout in Goa of 83 per cent was witnessed. This is tentative. Once postal ballots counted and others, we hope we will exceed this figure

The Election here has been very very festive. This has been highest ever turnout.

Repoll to be held in one booth in Margao, as officer forgot to close machine after Mock poll

6 kg drugs worth Rs 34.22 lakh were seized from the state

Punjab and Goa voted for key state elections today, with around 20 crore eligible voters deciding the fate of more than 1,300 candidates. Voting began at 7 am in Goa, 8 am in Punjab and ended at 5 pm in both the states. Preliminary reports said that around 70 per cent of voters voted in Punjab while in Goa the turnout was 83 per cent. The elections in the two states are seen as a test of the Aam Aadmi Party's expansion plans beyond Delhi. For the BJP, which is power in both the states, it will be the first electoral contest since November's notes ban. Votes for Punjab and Goa elections, along with three other states, will be counted on March 11. The Election Commission is addressing the media about voting in both the states.