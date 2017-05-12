Live: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Visit To Sri Lanka

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on his second visit to Sri Lanka in two years.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a two-day visit to Sri Lanka. Today he will participate in the International Vesak Day celebrations, the biggest festival of Buddhists, and address the Indian-origin community. He will join the celebrations along with the Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe. This is PM Narendra Modi's second bilateral visit to Sri Lanka in two years. Yesterday, he visited the Seema Malaka at the Gangaramayya temple where he took part in the traditional lamp-lighting ceremony. Today, he will inaugurate the Dickoya Hospital that has been built with Indian's assistance and also make a visit to Sri Lanka's Sri Dalada Maligawa Temple.