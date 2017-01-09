Live: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Speaks At The Gandhinagar Railway Complex Inauguration

Railway is connected with every citizen.

The poorest of the poor benefit because of the Railways.

Earlier, railways was a sought after portfolio. Alliance partners joined governments on getting this portfolio. This is a bitter truth.

NDA government has accorded topmost priority to the railways and to make our rail network modern.

We want our railways to bring a qualitative difference in the lives of citizens.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking at the inauguration of the Gandhinagar railway station complex. Here are the live updates: