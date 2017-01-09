Collapse
Live: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Speaks At The Gandhinagar Railway Complex Inauguration

All India | Posted by | Updated: January 09, 2017 17:20 IST
Live: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Speaks At The Gandhinagar Railway Complex Inauguration
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking at the inauguration of the Gandhinagar railway station complex. Here are the live updates:

  • Railway is connected with every citizen.
  • The poorest of the poor benefit because of the Railways.
  • Earlier, railways was a sought after portfolio. Alliance partners joined governments on getting this portfolio. This is a bitter truth.
  • NDA government has accorded topmost priority to the railways and to make our rail network modern.
  • We want our railways to bring a qualitative difference in the lives of citizens.


