Live Mann Ki Baat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Addresses Nation

Here are the highlights of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech:
- Before Mann Ki Baat I get so many messages, thoughts & ideas on MyGov, Narendra Modi App, by post. I thank you all for your valuable suggestions.
- We do a detailed analysis of the suggestions and complaints that you all send every month for Mann Ki Baat. We take your feedback very seriously.
- Both Gujarat and Maharashtra have contributed greatly to India's development. Greetings on their respective statehood days.
- Last time I had spoken about ways of preventing food wastage. I was amazed to see such wonderful ideas sent by listeners. It is great to see people coming together and finding solutions to such problems. I thank you all for your innovative ideas and solutions.
- There was a time when climate change used be part of talks today we are experiencing it.
- Temperatures are rising. No wonder this time when I asked for suggestions for Mann Ki Baat, many people wrote about the summers.
- I have noticed children have taken a lead when it comes to putting a bowl of water for birds during the summers.
- A few days back, Mr Jagat Kinkhabwala wrote to me about his efforts to save the sparrow. Such efforts must be encouraged.
- If a postman, or delivery person comes to your home, keeping the severe heat in mind, we must ask them if they want water.
- During summers, many people come to our homes...postmen, milkmen, vegetable sellers...always offer them water.
- Many youth in our country are in a comfort zone as exams are over, plans must be made for vacations. I want to speak to you all as a friend.
- My young friends, make these holidays about new experiences, new skills and new places.
- Pursue sports in the holidays. Also go play with children of nearby areas.
- Let us bridge the gap between rich and poor... not just in terms of money, but also in terms of interaction. Children, both rich and poor, must come together and play together. In fact, I urge you all young people to take their bats and footballs and go to the playground and play with poor children. We all must bond with each other.
- I am sure there is so much to learn...and people have so much to teach. These must meet and new skills must be taught and learnt.
- In every aspect, ours is a very diverse nation, and it is unity in diversity which is our biggest strength.
- Do something out of the box. India is full of diversities. Try learning a language. Go learn swimming or drawing.
- I urge my young friends to get more and more people of the BHIM App during these holidays.
- Learn things you do not now try. Visit a place and stay there for 3-4 days, you will learn a lot... share the pictures with me use incredible India... government is giving you a good opportunity...the new generation going cash less.
- Bitter atmosphere of VIP culture in our country. Lal batti became a symbol of VIP culture slowly it moved to our minds as well.
- Removing red beacons on the car is one thing. We are ensuring the VIP culture is removed from the minds of the select few 'VIPs'.