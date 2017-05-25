Press Conference Of Indian National Uzma, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj: Highlights

Uzma is briefing the media after returning to India.

Uzma, the Indian woman who said that she was forced to marry a Pakistani man at gunpoint returned to India this morning. She is addressing a press conference with External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj:

Here are the live updates of the press conference:

UZMA

​I never knew my life would have so much value. I am an orphan.

For the first time, I felt as if my life too has a value.

Sushma ma'am (External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj) said being an Indian means you should be proud.

I used to get calls from her daily. She said we are trying to do all we can to get you back.

That encouraged me to think that Sushma ma'am, Centre is doing so much for me.

Perhaps I would not have been alive if had I been there for a few more days. They would have had sold me, killed me.

There are women from all countries. They are abused, harassed.

There are many girls over there who are not able to get out.

I have never heard such good things about me from any one as I have from Sushma ma'am. I cannot thank her enough for her help.

Even before the hearing, she spoke to me. I was touched by how much she cared.

It is easy to go to Pakistan, but difficult to go out. Pakistan maut ka kua hai. (Pakistan is a well of death).

India is far better, there is freedom. I will always discourage people from going to Pakistan.

Even men are not safe in Pakistan.

I am proud to be India's daughter. I have seen so many countries, but there is no country like India.

India is so much better off in so many respects. I'd also like to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

EXTERNAL AFFAIRS MINISTER SUSHMA SWARAJ: