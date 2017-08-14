LIVE: President Ram Nath Kovind's Speech On Eve Of Independence Day

Here are the live updates of Ram Nath Kovind's Speech ahead of India's Independence Day:
- On August 15, 1947, we became a free nation. Sovereignty and the responsibility for our destiny moved from the British crown to the people of India.
- It was the culmination of a dream for our country - a dream seen by our forefathers and freedom fighters. We were free to imagine and build our nation anew.
- For our independence, we owe so much to the countless freedom fighters who made great sacrifices to bring us here.
- Chennamma, the Rani of Kittur. Lakshmibai of Jhansi. Matangini Hazra, the heroine and martyr of the Quit India Movement. There are so many examples.
- Matangini Hazra was an elderly woman, into her 70s. She was shot by the colonial police in Tamluk, in Bengal, while leading a peaceful protest march. She died with "Vande Mataram" on her lips and with the hope of a free India in her heart.
- Freedom fighters like Sardar Bhagat Singh, Chandrashekhar Azad, Ram Prasad Bismil, Ashfaqullah Khan, Birsa Munda and thousands of others gave their lives for us. We can never forget them.
- Gandhiji was not alone in this nationwide struggle for freedom and reform. Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose exhorted our people, saying: "Give me blood and I will give you freedom". At his word, millions of Indians joined the freedom movement under his leadership and gave their all.
- Nehru ji emphasised that India's age-old heritage and traditions - so dear to us - could co-exist with technology and a quest to modernise our society.
- Sardar Patel instilled in us the importance of national unity and integrity. And of a disciplined national character.
- Bhim Rao Ambedkar urged upon us the virtues of constitutional governance, of the rule of law - and of the vital need for education.
- A tradition I remember from my childhood was that when there was a wedding in one family, the entire village shared the responsibility and contributed. Regardless of the caste or community, the bride became the daughter of not just a single family but of the entire village.
- There was a sense of caring and of sharing, and of inter-dependence. If you helped your neighbours in their times of need, they instinctively helped you in turn.
- Today, in big cities we may not even know our neighbours. Whether in cities or villages, it is important to reignite that sense of caring and sharing. This will make us a gentler and happier society and help us understand each other with greater empathy.
- We should also work with unity and purpose to ensure that the benefits of government policies reach all sections of society. For this, the partnership between citizens and government remains essential.
- The government is building toilets or helping build toilets - but it is for each of us to use those toilets and make India open-defecation free.