LIVE: President Ram Nath Kovind's Speech On Eve Of Independence Day

Since his election, President Kovind has given assent to six legislations within three weeks after taking charge. One of the legislations was extension of jurisdiction of trial in cases of maritime claims, arrests and detentions of ships to various courts.



On August 15, 1947, we became a free nation. Sovereignty and the responsibility for our destiny moved from the British crown to the people of India.

It was the culmination of a dream for our country - a dream seen by our forefathers and freedom fighters. We were free to imagine and build our nation anew.

For our independence, we owe so much to the countless freedom fighters who made great sacrifices to bring us here.

Chennamma, the Rani of Kittur. Lakshmibai of Jhansi. Matangini Hazra, the heroine and martyr of the Quit India Movement. There are so many examples.

Matangini Hazra was an elderly woman, into her 70s. She was shot by the colonial police in Tamluk, in Bengal, while leading a peaceful protest march. She died with "Vande Mataram" on her lips and with the hope of a free India in her heart.

Freedom fighters like Sardar Bhagat Singh, Chandrashekhar Azad, Ram Prasad Bismil, Ashfaqullah Khan, Birsa Munda and thousands of others gave their lives for us. We can never forget them.

Gandhiji was not alone in this nationwide struggle for freedom and reform. Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose exhorted our people, saying: "Give me blood and I will give you freedom". At his word, millions of Indians joined the freedom movement under his leadership and gave their all.

Nehru ji emphasised that India's age-old heritage and traditions - so dear to us - could co-exist with technology and a quest to modernise our society.

Sardar Patel instilled in us the importance of national unity and integrity. And of a disciplined national character.

Bhim Rao Ambedkar urged upon us the virtues of constitutional governance, of the rule of law - and of the vital need for education.

A tradition I remember from my childhood was that when there was a wedding in one family, the entire village shared the responsibility and contributed. Regardless of the caste or community, the bride became the daughter of not just a single family but of the entire village.

There was a sense of caring and of sharing, and of inter-dependence. If you helped your neighbours in their times of need, they instinctively helped you in turn.

Today, in big cities we may not even know our neighbours. Whether in cities or villages, it is important to reignite that sense of caring and sharing. This will make us a gentler and happier society and help us understand each other with greater empathy.

We should also work with unity and purpose to ensure that the benefits of government policies reach all sections of society. For this, the partnership between citizens and government remains essential.

The government is building toilets or helping build toilets - but it is for each of us to use those toilets and make India open-defecation free.



