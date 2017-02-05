LIVE: PM Narendra Modi's Speech In Aligarh During BJP's UP Campaign

UP Elections 2017: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a rally in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh

Last time before the general elections when I visited Aligarh, the attendance was not even half of what it is today. I thank you all for your love and support.

I see winds of change in Uttar Pradesh. The winds are fierce this time. The winds are so strong in favour of the BJP that the chief minister is holding on to just about anyone he can find.

UP wants justice. Especially my sisters and mothers, my small time traders. This fight is for you.

These days, people are issuing a fatwa against me every day. Because I am tightening the screws, because I am asking for an account of the crimes they committed over 70 years.

It is shameful to see cases that have come to light here. It was found that people were withdrawing money of a widower's pension even when the woman does not exist. Tell me, is this not corruption? The corrupt are flourishing under the current UP administration. To stop this, from the Centre we have linked pension to Aadhaar and bank accounts. 40,000 crore that these rats would silently eat is now being saved.

On November 8, I announced the banning of 500-and 1000-rupee notes. There was chaos amongst these corrupt people. They had to then deposit the money in bank accounts. We want that this money come to good use, for the benefit of our youth and development of our country. I am thankful to 1.2 billion people for supporting me.

So many manufacturing plants were shut and Aligarh's famous locks came to use in order to lock them. You know the reason behind these plants shutting down? It happened because the UP government could not give them electricity.

We are working day and night to ensure that every corner of India has electricity. We are making good progress. I am confident that electricity will reach every factory and household very soon. We are very close to achieving this. In fact we are working towards Uttar Pradesh's Vikas. By VIKAS I mean V - Vidyod (electricity), K - Kanoon (law and order), and S - Sadak (roads).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is campaigned in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh today where he addressed a public meeting or rally. PM Modi is BJP's star campaigner which has not declared a chief ministerial candidate for UP.