Live: PM Narendra Modi's Grand Roadshow In Gujarat's Surat

Surat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Gujarat's Surat today evening, after speaking at the concluding session of the two-day BJP national executive meet in Odisha. Over 10,000 bikers escorted PM Modi along the 11-kilometer stretch of road from Surat airport to the city circuit house. Spectators from across the state lined-up to see his first visit to the home state, after the BJP's massive victory in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Government and commercial building on the way were decked up and illuminated. The Prime Minister rode a SUV, waving through its sun-roof, as the frenzied crowds chanted his name.
Over the next two days, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend a rally in Katargam area with significant Patidar population, besides attending several functions and inaugurating hospitals, irrigation projects. He is expected to hold meetings with Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and other top BJP leaders. The BJP, which is seeking a straight fifth term in Gujarat, is facing a tough opposition from the Patidar community led by Hardik Patel.
Here are the live updates of PM Modi's two-day visit to Gujarat:
600 cutouts, 5 gate structures put across the city. A 30-feet tall statue of PM Modi has also been constructed.
"He is visiting Surat for the first time after the BJP's landslide victory in the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. We are very excited to receive him," state BJP chief Jitu Vaghani earlier told NDTV.
The BJP, which is seeking a fifth straight term in the state, is facing a challenge from the Patel community led by Hardik Patel.
PM Modi is also expected to address a rally in Patidar-dominated Katargam area. The Patidars have been at loggerheads with the BJP over the reservation issue.
Tomorrow, PM Modi will inaugurate a Rs 400-crore hospital in the city, a cattle feed plant and an ice-cream facility of Surat District Co-operative Milk Producers Union at Bajipura village in Tapi district, and a diamond factory at Ichhapore Gems and Jewellery Park.
BJP cadre arrive on motorcycles, accompanying PM Modi on the 11-kilometer stretch to the circuit house.
