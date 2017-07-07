Live: PM Narendra Modi In Germany's Hamburg For G-20 Summit

G20 Summit 2017: PM Narendra Modi is set to hold meetings with some of the world leaders in Germany.

Here are the live updates from the G-20 summit:



03:31 (IST) Trump, Merkel meet ahead of G-20 summit



US President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel meet on the eve of what is likely to be the stormiest G20 summit in years, with disagreements ranging from wars to climate change and global trade.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chats with Hamburg's deputy mayor Katharina Fegebank.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi chats with Hamburg's deputy mayor Katharina Fegebank.

02:51 (IST) The G20, founded in 1999, comprises a mix of the world's largest and emerging economies, representing about two-thirds of the world's population, 85 per cent of global gross domestic product and over 75 per cent of global trade.





02:38 (IST) At least 13,000 protesters joined the main march in Hamburg. These included around 1,000 black-clad anarchists, police said. Up to 20,000 police officers from across Germany are on hand.

At least 13,000 protesters joined the main march in Hamburg. These included around 1,000 black-clad anarchists, police said. Up to 20,000 police officers from across Germany are on hand.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Germany for the G20 summit, an annual forum that sees heads of state and government address issues relating to global economy, international trade and the regulation of financial markets. Prominent members attending this year's summit include US President Donald Trump, UK Prime Minister Theresa May and Chinese President Xi Jinping. On the side-lines of the summit, China in a statement said that there will be no bilateral meeting between PM Modi and Chinese president Xi. The leaders, however, will be in the same room as part of a smaller session of BRICS - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. The summit this year also witnesses massive protests. Protesters say, G20 has failed to solve many of the issues threatening world peace.