BRICS Summit Live: PM Narendra Modi Arrives In China

BRICS Summit 2017: PM Narenda Modi said he is looking forward to productive discussions

Here are the live updates from PM Modi's China visit:



18:15 (IST) The gathering of the heads of state from Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa will give China as host its latest chance to position itself as a bulwark of globalisation in the face of US President Donald Trump's "America First" agenda, news agency Reuters reported.







A BRICS Summit employee places name cards on delegates' seats before the opening ceremony in Xiamen. (AFP)

The gathering of the heads of state from Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa will give China as host its latest chance to position itself as a bulwark of globalisation in the face of US President Donald Trump's "America First" agenda, news agency Reuters reported.A BRICS Summit employee places name cards on delegates' seats before the opening ceremony in Xiamen. (AFP) 18:05 (IST) China Welcomes PM Modi







A Chinese delegation greets Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he arrives in the Chinese port city of Xiamen to attend the BRICS Summit. PM Modi is expected to hold bilateral meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and other leaders on the sidelines of summit.



A Chinese delegation greets Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he arrives in the Chinese port city of Xiamen to attend the BRICS Summit. PM Modi is expected to hold bilateral meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and other leaders on the sidelines of summit. 17:34 (IST) PM Modi Arrives In China



Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in China's port city of Xiamen to attend the 9th BRICS Summit, reports news agency ANI. 16:45 (IST) This year's summit will be the 9th annual BRICS summit



It is an international relations conference attended by the heads of government of the five member states Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa



This time summit will be held in Xiamen, China

It is the second time the China has hosted the summit after the 2011 summit



Prime Minister Narendra Modi today arrived in China to attend the three-day BRICS Summit, which he hoped would support the agenda for a stronger partnership among the member countries, amid strain in Sino-India ties over a host of issues. In a statement yesterday, PM Modi said he was looking forward to productive discussions and positive outcomes at the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) Summit in Xiamen city, building upon the results of last year's Goa Summit between him and Chinese President Xi Jinping. The visit comes days after India and China ended the 73-day-long Doklam standoff. A possible meeting between PM Modi and Xi Jinping on the margins of the BRICS Summit will be a major focus. India hosted the last BRICS Summit in Goa last year.