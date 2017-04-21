PM Narendra Modi's Speech To Bureaucrats In New Delhi: Highlights

Earlier, government's role from healthcare to wanting to set up an industry was very strong.

Things are changing for the last 15 years.

People are now seeing alternatives - it can be a private airline or a private healthcare service.

Changing trends in the last 15-20 years have altered the dynamics. Competition can play a big role in bringing a qualitative change.

With changing times, a need may arise that we may have to change our working style. From regulator, we need to be an enabling entity.

A qualitative change must come with quantum jump in work.

Hierarchy is something we inherited from colonial rulers. It is an issue we did not leave behind.

E-governance, M-governance, social media- these are good means to reach out to the people and for their benefits.

A spirit of ownership is essential. Let us believe that through this set up we can bring a positive change in people's lives.

The push for reforms comes from political leadership. But the performance is determined by officers.

Every policy of ours and its implementation has to be outcome centric.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed top officers and bureaucrats on occasion of the second day of the 11th Civil Services Day celebrations in the national capital’s Shastri Bhavan complex. The celebrations for the Civil Services Day began yesterday with Union Minister for Home Affairs Rajnath Singh gracing the occasion as Chief Guest.Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged bureaucrats and officials to change their mindset and style of working. He said, “With changing times, a need may arise that we may have to change our working style. From regulator, we need to be an enabling entity.”