LIVE: Parliament Budget Session Day Five



12:05 (IST) Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 pm amid uproar by Congress overGoaissue 11:57 (IST) Congress protests and raises slogans 'loktantra ki hatya band karo, band karo' over the Goa issue at the Rajya Sabha 11:54 (IST) 11:49 (IST) As Digivijay Singh raised the Goa issue, the speaker says he cant allow the discussion until notice provided before hand. 11:48 (IST) Uproar in Rajya Sabha after Digvijay Singh raises the Goa issue.

11:39 (IST) Lok Sabha:

Finance Minister to present statement on Supplementary Demands for Grants (General) for 2016-17.

Further Discussion and voting on the Demands for Grants for Defence Ministry for 2017-18.

Discussion and voting on the Demands for Grants for Home Ministry for 2017-18.

Discussion and voting on the Demands for Grants for Coal Ministry for 2017-18. Rajya Sabha:

Railway Minister to present Supplementary Demands for Grants (Railways) for 2016-17.

Private Members' Business.

Further discussion on Union Budget for 2017-18.

Discussion on the working of Railway Ministry.

Discussion on the working of the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions.

Discussion on the working of the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.



