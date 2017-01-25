Live: On Eve Of 68th Republic Day, President Pranab Mukherjee Addresses Nation

On the eve of the 68th Republic Day of our nation, I extend warm greetings to all of you in India and abroad

My special greetings to members of our Armed Forces, Paramilitary Forces and Internal Security Forces

When India attained freedom on 15th August 1947, we did not have an instrument of governance of our own

We waited till 26th January, 1950 when the Indian people gave to themselves a Constitution

We promised to promote fraternity, dignity of the individual, and unity and integrity of the nation

On that day, we became the largest democracy of the world

Indian democracy has been an oasis of stability in the region troubled by unrest

We are today the fastest growing amongst the major economies of the world

We are the 2nd largest reservoir of scientific and technical manpower, 3rd largest army, 6th member of the nuclear club

We are 6th member in the race for space and 10th largest industrial power

From a net food grains importing country, India is now a leading exporter of food commodities

The journey so far has been eventful, sometimes painful, but most of the times, exhilarating

What has brought us thus far will take us further ahead

But we will have to learn to adjust our sails, quickly and deftly, to the winds of change

Evolutionary and incremental growth will have to accommodate rapid disruptions brought in by advances of science and tech

Innovation, more so inclusive innovation, will have to become a way of life

Education will have to keep pace with technology

In the race between man and machine, the winner will have to be job generation

The velocity of technology adoption will call for a workforce that is willing to learn and adapt

Our education system will have to join hands with innovation to prepare our youth for life-long learning

Our economy has been performing well despite the challenging global economic conditions

Though our exports are yet to pick up, we have managed a stable external sector with sizeable foreign exchange reserves

Demonetization, while immobilizing black money may have led to temporary slowdown of economic activity

As more and more transactions become cashless, it will improve the transparency of the economy

Born in independent India, three generations of citizens do not carry the baggage of colonial past

These generations have had privilege of acquiring education, pursuing opportunities & chasing dreams in a free nation

This year on Republic Day, the crown prince of Abu Dhabi, Mohammed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al-Nahyan would be the chief guest. He arrived in Delhi on Tuesday with a delegation of businessmen from United Arab Emirates. To show solidarity with India, Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building, would light up tonight in tri-colours - saffron, white and green - to mark India's Republic Day.