Live: On Eve Of 68th Republic Day, President Pranab Mukherjee Addresses Nation

Here are the highlights:
- On the eve of the 68th Republic Day of our nation, I extend warm greetings to all of you in India and abroad
- My special greetings to members of our Armed Forces, Paramilitary Forces and Internal Security Forces
- When India attained freedom on 15th August 1947, we did not have an instrument of governance of our own
- We waited till 26th January, 1950 when the Indian people gave to themselves a Constitution
- We promised to promote fraternity, dignity of the individual, and unity and integrity of the nation
- On that day, we became the largest democracy of the world
- Indian democracy has been an oasis of stability in the region troubled by unrest
- We are today the fastest growing amongst the major economies of the world
- We are the 2nd largest reservoir of scientific and technical manpower, 3rd largest army, 6th member of the nuclear club
- We are 6th member in the race for space and 10th largest industrial power
- From a net food grains importing country, India is now a leading exporter of food commodities
- The journey so far has been eventful, sometimes painful, but most of the times, exhilarating
- What has brought us thus far will take us further ahead
- But we will have to learn to adjust our sails, quickly and deftly, to the winds of change
- Evolutionary and incremental growth will have to accommodate rapid disruptions brought in by advances of science and tech
- Innovation, more so inclusive innovation, will have to become a way of life
- Education will have to keep pace with technology
- In the race between man and machine, the winner will have to be job generation
- The velocity of technology adoption will call for a workforce that is willing to learn and adapt
- Our education system will have to join hands with innovation to prepare our youth for life-long learning
- Our economy has been performing well despite the challenging global economic conditions
- Though our exports are yet to pick up, we have managed a stable external sector with sizeable foreign exchange reserves
- Demonetization, while immobilizing black money may have led to temporary slowdown of economic activity
- As more and more transactions become cashless, it will improve the transparency of the economy
- Born in independent India, three generations of citizens do not carry the baggage of colonial past
- These generations have had privilege of acquiring education, pursuing opportunities & chasing dreams in a free nation