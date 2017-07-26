Live: Nitish Kumar Resigns As Chief Minister, Ends Bihar's Grand Alliance

All India | Posted by | Updated: July 26, 2017 21:06 IST
13 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Live: Nitish Kumar Resigns As Chief Minister, Ends Bihar's Grand Alliance

Nitish Kumar's resignation ends Bihar's two-year Grand Alliance.

Nitish Kumar has quit as the Bihar Chief Minister today shortly after meeting Governor KN Tripathi this evening. The resignation came after Lalu Yadav reiterated earlier today that his son, Tejashwi, would not quit as No 2 in the government despite being caught in a corruption scandal.

 

Here are the live updates of this big political story




Jul 26, 2017
21:06 (IST)

Jul 26, 2017
20:39 (IST)
Earlier today, after a meeting with the 80 legislators of his party, Lalu Yadav, seated next to wife and politician RAbri Devi, announced that their son, Tejashwi, would not quit as Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar despite being named in a corruption case filed earlier this month by the CBI. 
Jul 26, 2017
20:28 (IST)

Jul 26, 2017
20:26 (IST)
Nitish Kumar Has Murder Taint, Says Bitter Lalu Yadav
After Nitish Kumar's shock resignation as chief minister of Bihar, his ally Lalu Yadav questioned, "What did we do wrong?"
Jul 26, 2017
20:24 (IST)

Jul 26, 2017
20:18 (IST)
Nitish Kumar didn't ask for any resignation, says Lalu Prasad Yadav.

(Nitish Kumar had said that he had informed Laluji and Congress Bihar incharge CP Joshi before resigning)


Jul 26, 2017
20:15 (IST)
Not In Favour Of Mid-Term Elections In Bihar: BJP's Sushil Modi

Soon after Nitish Kumar stepped down as Bihar Chief Minister, BJP chief Amit Shah phoned Sushil Modi, his party's most senior leader in the state.

Three member committee has been constituted for making the future plan of action.

We are happy that Bihar Chief Minister didn't compromise on issue of corruption and did not kneel down before RJD (Lalu's party).


Jul 26, 2017
20:12 (IST)
Top leaders of the BJP are meeting tonight in Delhi to decide whether to support Nitish Kumar, with his resignation effectively ending his mahagathbandan or grand alliance, which included Lalu Yadav's RJD and the Congress.
Jul 26, 2017
20:09 (IST)

Jul 26, 2017
20:07 (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Nitish Kumar for his move and tweeted in support of the 66-year-old leader "joining the fight against corruption".


Jul 26, 2017
20:02 (IST)
Nitish Kumar met the Bihar Governor this evening to submit his resignation
Jul 26, 2017
20:01 (IST)
End Of Mahagathbandhan

Nitish Kumar's resignation ends the two-year-long political experiment that was branded as a game-changing Maha-gathbandhan or Grand Alliance which included his party, Lalu Yadav and the Congress.
 

Jul 26, 2017
19:57 (IST)
After resigning as Bihar Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar said it had become impossible for him to function in the coalition government he had formed two years ago with Lalu Yadav and the Congress. "My conscience pricked me, there was no other way," he said in comments that were immediately welcomed by the BJP.

Jul 26, 2017
19:55 (IST)
Nitish Kumar Resigns As Bihar Chief Minister, Says 'Conscience Pricked Me'
Nitish Kumar has quit as Chief Minister of Bihar, ending the two-year-long political experiment that was branded as a game-changing Maha-gathbandhan or Grand Alliance which included his party, Lalu Yadav and the Congress. This evening, Mr Kumar met with Bihar Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi to deliver his resignation.
No more content

Trending

Share this story on

13 Shares
ALSO READKrushna Abhishek Loses His Hair For New Show The Drama Company
Nitish KumarLalu YadavNitish Kumar resigns

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
India Cricket Schedule 2017ICC RankingsLive Cricket ScoreMunna MichaelDunkirkMIUI 9

................................ Advertisement ................................