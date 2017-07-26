Live: Nitish Kumar Resigns As Chief Minister, Ends Bihar's Grand Alliance

Here are the live updates of this big political story
Nityanand Rai Ji & I called Nitish Ji. BJP decides to support him, will support the govt formed under him. Will inform Guv also: Sushil Modi pic.twitter.com/my3eHF63dS- ANI (@ANI_news) July 26, 2017
Bihar: Lalu Prasad Yadav's supporters gather outside his residence in Patna. pic.twitter.com/ZQlfhLw72z- ANI (@ANI_news) July 26, 2017
After Nitish Kumar's shock resignation as chief minister of Bihar, his ally Lalu Yadav questioned, "What did we do wrong?"
Bihar: Rabri Devi & Tejashwi Yadav watch Lalu Yadav's press conference post Nitish Kumar's resignation, at their residence in Patna. pic.twitter.com/4gSwhtgjKZ- ANI (@ANI_news) July 26, 2017
(Nitish Kumar had said that he had informed Laluji and Congress Bihar incharge CP Joshi before resigning)
Soon after Nitish Kumar stepped down as Bihar Chief Minister, BJP chief Amit Shah phoned Sushil Modi, his party's most senior leader in the state.
Three member committee has been constituted for making the future plan of action.
We are happy that Bihar Chief Minister didn't compromise on issue of corruption and did not kneel down before RJD (Lalu's party).
Nitish-Lalu alliance was a mismatch. This had to happen: Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Nitish Kumar's resignation pic.twitter.com/bVUUl6xhJc- ANI (@ANI_news) July 26, 2017
Governor has accepted my resignation, and asked me to continue working till the next development: Nitish Kumar- ANI (@ANI_news) July 26, 2017
Nitish Kumar's resignation ends the two-year-long political experiment that was branded as a game-changing Maha-gathbandhan or Grand Alliance which included his party, Lalu Yadav and the Congress.
Nitish Kumar has quit as Chief Minister of Bihar, ending the two-year-long political experiment that was branded as a game-changing Maha-gathbandhan or Grand Alliance which included his party, Lalu Yadav and the Congress. This evening, Mr Kumar met with Bihar Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi to deliver his resignation.