LIVE: Nitish Kumar Forms New Government In Bihar With BJP, Oath Today

Nitish Kumar ended his party, Janata Dal United or JDU's mahagathbandhan or Grand Alliance with Lalu Yadav's RJD and the Congress last evening to join hands with his former partner Bharatiya Janata Party. Bihar's capital Patna was buzzing with developments through the night after Nitish Kumar met Bihar Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi on Wednesday night to stake claim to form government with the support of the BJP. Mr Kumar and his new team's oath ceremony today comes in the backdrop of protest by his former deputy Tejashwi Yadav who said his party, the RJD, will "go to court".
Mr Kumar's resignation came after Lalu Yadav reiterated earlier on Wednesday that his son, Tejashwi, would not quit as No 2 in the government despite being caught in a corruption scandal.
Here are the live updates for formation of Nitish Kumar's new government in Bihar:
Here's what Nitish Kumar said after giving his resignation
His stunning resignation came after Lalu Yadav reiterated earlier on Wednesday that his son, Tejashwi, would not quit as No 2 in the government despite being caught in a corruption scandal. "I did not ask for anyone's resignation," said Nitish Kumar, "but I told Tejashwi and Lalu that they must explain the charges publicly. The atmosphere had become such that it was impossible to work," he said, adding "my conscience told me to quit."
His stunning resignation came after Lalu Yadav reiterated earlier on Wednesday that his son, Tejashwi, would not quit as No 2 in the government despite being caught in a corruption scandal. "I did not ask for anyone's resignation," said Nitish Kumar, "but I told Tejashwi and Lalu that they must explain the charges publicly. The atmosphere had become such that it was impossible to work," he said, adding "my conscience told me to quit."
No more content