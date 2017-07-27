LIVE: Nitish Kumar Forms New Government In Bihar With BJP, Oath Today

His stunning resignation came after Lalu Yadav reiterated earlier on Wednesday that his son, Tejashwi, would not quit as No 2 in the government despite being caught in a corruption scandal. "I did not ask for anyone's resignation," said Nitish Kumar, "but I told Tejashwi and Lalu that they must explain the charges publicly. The atmosphere had become such that it was impossible to work," he said, adding "my conscience told me to quit."