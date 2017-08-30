LIVE: Mumbai To Get 'Very Heavy Rainfall' Today, Warning For Gujarat, Goa Too

Mumbai: Mumbai has been witnessing what weather officials believe could be the heaviest and longest bout of rain since July 26, 2005, when the city was paralysed by floods. Yesterday, It was raining incessantly since morning leading to yet another incident of flooding, traffic jams and long hours on the city roads. Over 10 NDRF teams were deployed for rescue and relief operations. Everyone has opened their doors and hearts to help those stranded in the floods. Heavy rain has been forecast for today as well, and schools and colleges have been told not to open. Lots of advisories have been issued by the government, Mumbai Police and by Disaster Management Authority. As per the regional weather centre, Mumbai will experience heavy rain for a second day today.
5 Dead, Mumbai On 'Red Alert' As More Rain Expected Today
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis tweeted to say that people in and around Mumbai are "advised to stay back home unless there is an emergency" but assured that "essential services" will be up.
Indian Navy distributes breakfast and tea to people at Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway station
