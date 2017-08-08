LIVE: Monsoon Session Of Parliament - Day 17

Here are the live updates of seventeenth day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament:



11:27 (IST)

Gujarat Government has arrested one. Rahul (Gandhi) should have followed security related suggestions: Home Minister Rajnath Singh said in Lok Sabha 11:21 (IST) State government provided adequate security to Rahul Gandhi, he kept stepping out: Rajnath Singh





The main focus of the seventeenth day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament is expected to be the anti-conversion law. As per the draft of the bill, those found guilty of forcibly converting a person would be liable to punishment. The bill was tabled by Jharkhand government earlier this month too. The issue of attack on Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi was also raised in Lok Sabha today.