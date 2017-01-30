Manmohan Singh, P Chidambaram Release Congress' 'State Of Economy' Report: Highlights

Former PM Manmohan Singh and senior Congress leaders P Chidambaram and RS Surjewala are releasing the Congress Party's report on the Indian economy.

Here are the live updates:

Dr Manmohan Singh, Former Prime Minister:

The Indian economy is not in good shape.

Rating agencies have downgraded Indian economy.

IMF projects India's growth rate to be less than 6.6 per cent.

This document is a contribution to the ongoing debate on where the economy is going.