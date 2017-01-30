Manmohan Singh, P Chidambaram Release Congress' 'State Of Economy' Report: Highlights

Here are the live updates:
Dr Manmohan Singh, Former Prime Minister:
- The Indian economy is not in good shape.
- Rating agencies have downgraded Indian economy.
- IMF projects India's growth rate to be less than 6.6 per cent.
- This document is a contribution to the ongoing debate on where the economy is going.
- The document released candidly, truthfully assesses the state of India's economy, supported by hard research.
- You must ask, "Where are the jobs?". Where is the investment?
- Over 10 years, the UPA delivered 7 per cent job growth.
- Yet the government will present a very rosy picture of economy tomorrow.
- This research document brings out the truth. It is closer to the truth than what the government will bring out tomorrow.