Collapse
Expand

Manmohan Singh, P Chidambaram Release Congress' 'State Of Economy' Report: Highlights

All India | Posted by | Updated: January 30, 2017 16:58 IST
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Manmohan Singh, P Chidambaram Release Congress' 'State Of Economy' Report: Highlights
New Delhi:  Former PM Manmohan Singh and senior Congress leaders P Chidambaram and RS Surjewala are releasing the Congress Party's report on the Indian economy.

Here are the live updates:

Dr Manmohan Singh, Former Prime Minister:

  • The Indian economy is not in good shape.
  • Rating agencies have downgraded Indian economy.
  • IMF projects India's growth rate to be less than 6.6 per cent.
  • This document is a contribution to the ongoing debate on where the economy is going.
P Chidambaram, Former Union Finance Minister:
  • The document released candidly, truthfully assesses the state of India's economy, supported by hard research.
  • You must ask, "Where are the jobs?". Where is the investment?
  • Over 10 years, the UPA delivered 7 per cent job growth.
  • Yet the government will present a very rosy picture of economy tomorrow.
  • This research document brings out the truth. It is closer to the truth than what the government will bring out tomorrow.


Trending

Share this story on

ALSO READPune Infosys Techie K Rasila Raju Strangled With Computer Cable In Office Conference Room
Congress

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Budget 2017Live ScoreRaeesKaabilMiss Universe

................................ Advertisement ................................