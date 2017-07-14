Live: Infosys Q1 Earnings Today, Five Things To Watch Out For

Infosys guidance will be closely tracked by analysts

Here are a few things to watch out for in Infosys Q1 earnings:



08:12 (IST) Infosys had reported a net profit of Rs 3,603 crore on revenues of Rs 17,120 crore. 08:07 (IST) Infosys management had guided for revenue growth of 6.5-8.5 per cent in constant currency term for the current financial year. While, operating margin guidance is expected in range of 23-25 per cent for FY18. 08:04 (IST) Infosys in the last financial year (FY17) reported that its revenues crossed $10 billion. FY17 revenues grew 9.7% to Rs 68,484 crore in rupee terms and 8.3 per cent in constant currency terms. Its operating margin in FY17 stood at at 24.7 per cent compared to 25.0 per cent in FY16. 07:55 (IST) India's biggest IT services firm TCS on Thursday reported a net profit of Rs. 5,945 crore in the April-June quarter on revenues of Rs. 29,584 crore. Hurt by volatile currencies, TCS' net profit fell 10 per cent compared to the March quarter. TCS had reported net profit of Rs. 6,608 crore on revenues of Rs. 29,642 crore in the March quarter. Global brokerage Morgan Stanley expected TCS to report net profit of Rs. 5,999 crore on revenue of Rs. 29,797 crore in the June quarter. 07:51 (IST) #InfosysQ1FY18 Management commentary is expected to begin at 10:30 AM IST. Watch it live here: https://t.co/WoEjI3186b - Infosys (@Infosys) July 14, 2017 07:48 (IST) The India's second biggest outsourcer is expected to announce net profit of Rs 3,334 crore on sales of Rs 17,119.8 crore and EBITDA or operating profit is expected to come in at Rs 4,453 crore as estimated by a report published by Morgan Stanley. 07:47 (IST) Besides growth guidance, here are other five things that need to be watched in Infosys Q1 earnings, according to domestic brokerage Edelweiss Securities: 1) growth guidance and revenue growth traction of digital services; 2) management commentaries on clients budgets; 3) growth in key verticals, such as, BFSI, manufacturing, retail, healthcare, etc; 4) pace of local hiring due to expected changes in visa regime; and 5) pace of commoditisation of legacy business and impact of same on demand outlook.

India's second biggest outsourcer Infosys is expected to announce its June quarter (Q1) earnings at around 9 am. Later in the day, Infosys management will also discuss the company's performance in a media interaction. Infosys Q1 performance will give more clues about the health of the Indian IT sector after TCS announced its Q1 results yesterday. Indian IT sector is facing challenges in the business environment and stricter work permit regime in countries like the US, Singapore, Australia and New Zealand. The IT firms are also under pressure to hire local workers instead of taking Indian employees on work visas to client sites as the US hardens its stance on outsourcing. Higher on-site hiring means higher costs.